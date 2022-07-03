Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 Trailer Revealed

A new trailer for Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 2 was revealed on the official TOHO AnimationYouTube channel on Sunday. Season 2 will begin airing in 2023 and will continue to be animated by Studio Bind. Judging from the trailer, Volume 7 of the light novel will be adapted.

Studio Bing was created by both White Fox and Egg Firm in 2018 to specifically animate Mushoku Tensei. In an interview with Mantaweb, Egg Firm CEO and Mushoku Tensei Chief Producer Nobuhiro Osawa confirmed that he built the young, new studio to give us the hit fantasy-isekai series. Despite facing delays, the first court of Season 1 aired during the Winter 2021 season and part two during Fall 2021. The first season streamed on Funimation and ended up becoming one of the biggest names in anime. The series even ended up winning Anime of the Year for 2021 at Anime Corner.

The anime is a direct adaptation of the novel created by Rifujin na Magonote and illustrated by Shirotaka. The novel was first serialized in November 2012 on Shōsetsuka ni Narō, a web novel site. A year later in 2013, MF Books began to publish the novel in print. Then US-based publisher Seven Seas bought the license to the series in 2014 and began printing the novel in English. As of March 2022, the Mushoku Tensei light novel has over 5 million copies sold worldwide.

Kicked out by his family and wandering the streets, an unemployed 34-year-old shut-in thinks he’s hit rock-bottom—just as he’s hit and killed by a speeding truck! Awakening to find himself reborn as an infant in a world of swords and sorcery, but with the memories of his first life intact, Rudeus Greyrat is determined not to repeat his past mistakes. He’s going to make the most of this reincarnation as he sets off on the adventure of a second lifetime! Synopsis via Seven Seas

Source: TOHO Animation YouTube Channel, Official Twitter