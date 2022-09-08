Dying Light 2 DLC To Have 6 Hours Worth Of New Story

The first DLC expansion for the smash hit zombie-slaying sequel Dying Light 2 is set to be released next month. The DLC, titled Bloody Ties, will give players a “chunky” amount of new story content, according to the lead gameplay designer on Dying Light 2. In total, it’ll chalk up an impressive over six hours of new game material for players to explore and fight their way through.

The DLC was revealed with a short teaser trailer back in August and then showcased in a bit more detail during last month’s Gamescom Opening Night Live segment. During the showcase, fans were able to get their first real look at the main setting for the Bloody Ties expansion, a gladiatorial-style arena known as “The Carnage Hall.” Described as the “epicentre of death, wealth and absolute splendour,” it certainly looks set to be jam-packed with action and adventure. Check out the Bloody Ties announcement trailer right here to get a feel for what’s coming next in Dying Light 2.

With Dying Light 2 protagonist Aiden heading into the blood-soaked battleground of the arena in the footage, some players have been left concerned that the DLC would focus heavily on the deathly coliseum as its core gameplay component. Dying Light 2 isn’t exactly an arena-battling type of game, so some players have been wondering if the upcoming DLC is about to miss the mark in terms of what players will actually enjoy.

However, Dying Light 2‘s gameplay director Tymon Smektała has taken to Twitter to rebuff this idea. Speaking in response to a fan-created video titled Dying Light 2 New DLC Has a Massive Problem,’ Smektała suggested that players should be a bit more optimistic about what to expect from Bloody Ties. In addition, Smektała confirms that the DLC will in fact have a lengthy amount of new story content, plus “quite a few side quests” and other “hidden secrets.”

Dying Light 2 New DLC Has a Massive Problem https://t.co/oMTZM5bqAV Or maybe just wait & see? 🙂 I hope it’ll surprise you. It has a chunky 6hrs+ story, quite a few side quests, plenty of encounters with the Infected, human combat is max 30% of it. Plus some hidden secrets🍾🔪❤️ — Tymon Smektała (@smektalaTM) September 6, 2022

Dialling down the concern about the amount of arena-style combat, Smektała also explains that the new expansion will only feature a “max 30%” amount of combat encounters with humans. There will, however, be “plenty of encounters with the Infected,” which is sure to be good news for those who enjoy the nuts and bolts of Dying Light 2‘s zombie-killing gameplay. Hopefully, this response from the game’s lead developer should help to reassure fans who may have been concerned about the gladiatorial arena theme of the DLC. It sounds as if there’ll be plenty of new adventures to explore in Villedor and across the new location of The Carnage Hall.

Dying Light 2 is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. The Bloody Ties DLC will launch on October 13 on the same platforms. A Nintendo Switch version of the game will also be released via the cloud at some point later in the year.

