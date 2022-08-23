First Real Look at Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties

Techland just unveiled Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties, the first story DLC for its survival horror game. Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties brings a new arena in the game, where players have to fight for glory.

Dying Light 2 came out in February 2022 and promised five years of DLCs, expansions, new challenges, stories, and events. This plan comes now in motion as Dying Light 2 gets its first story DLC, Bloody Ties.

Techland teased a first look at Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties last week. A cryptic 33-second video showed two characters fighting seen through the empty eye socket of a skull mask. The competitors are fighting in a large arena called “Carnage Hall.” The winner of this fight then picks up the skull, just like a crown. This led players to believe the upcoming Dying Light 2 DLC would introduce an arena mode instead of the additional story they were hoping for.

Today, during the Gamescom Opening Night Live, Techland unveils more details about Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties.

Dying Light 2 takes place in a post-apocalyptic version of Earth. A virus broke out 20 years earlier in the Middle Eastern city of Harran, during the events of the original Dying Light. This virus turned humans into zombies, killing everyone in the city of Harran. The Global Relief Effort managed to stop the zombie pandemic, but their experiments on a vaccine led to the creation of a mutated variant of the virus that caused a second pandemic plaguing the entire world.

15 years later, most of humanity was wiped by that pandemic. Only a few human settlements remain, with one major city still left standing: the fictional walled city of Villedor, in Europe. The main character of Dying Light 2, Aiden Caldwell, travels between the remaining human settlements across the world. He decides to head to Villedor in hopes to find his lost sister, Mia. But since most humans are now zombies, this journey will not be an easy one.

Dying Light 2: Bloody Ties will launch on October 13, 2022. The default game and its DLC are available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Windows.