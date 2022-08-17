Dying Light 2: First DLC “Bloody Ties” Announced With Trailer

Techland, the developer behind Dying Light 2 Stay Human, has revealed the title and a teaser trailer for the game’s first piece of major DLC. Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Bloody Ties (what a mouthful) is the title for the new DLC, although not much else has been revealed by the teaser trailer. Check out the trailer for the new DLC below.

The trailer shows what looks to be a gladiator-type battle and a skull crown (pictured above). In the background, we can see the text “Carnegie Hall” and “All roads lead to.”Whether that’s supposed to be put together as “All roads lead to Carnegie Hall” isn’t clear. Perhaps Villedor, where Dying Light 2 Stay Human is set, will get its own Carnegie Hall in the DLC, where battles take place for entertainment. The YouTube description does confirm that the DLC is “coming to the City,” so it’s unlikely players will actually be going to the Carnegie Hall in New York, considering Villedor is located somewhere in Europe.

At the end of the trailer, Techland announces that the full Bloody Ties DLC reveal will take place on the opening night of Gamescom on August 23. The Dying Light website also now features a countdown to the reveal with the promise that “a big announcement is fast-approaching…” We’ll see soon if it lives up to the hype.

Although this is the first piece of content DLC for Dying Light 2 since it launched in February, Techland has been hard at work updating the game since it was first released. The developer has been providing quality-of-life improvements for the game after it suffered from technical issues at launch. Alongside bug fixes and improvements, the developer has also introduced major new features that fans have requested, such as New Game +.

Two free cosmetic DLC packs have also been released for the game, the Authority Pack and the Ronin Pack. Each pack was released in three parts and included new items for players to use. The Authority Pack came with three pieces of Peacekeeper clothing and a hammer weapon. The Ronin Pack featured survivor clothing and a Samurai sword which lets players live out their zombie-killing Samurai fantasies.

Although those two item packs were free for all players, Bloody Ties will not be. Pricing hasn’t been announced for the new DLC, but Bloody Ties is the first of two story DLCs that have been promised by Techland to those who purchased the Deluxe or Ultimate Editions of the game. There’s no season pass for Dying Light 2, but players who already own the game can purchase the Deluxe or Ultimate upgrades to get access to the Bloody Ties DLC. The second story DLC is included with the Ultimate edition only.

