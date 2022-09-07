Cult of the Lamb: How to Collect All Tarot Cards

Being that Cult of the Lamb is part rogue-lite, you're going to need to unlock as many Tarot cards as possible to help you succeed in-game.

Cult of the Lamb remains insatiably cute throughout your entire playthrough of the game. Even as you delve into the occult, sacrifice your followers to further your power, and engage with the eldritch gods of forgotten ages, the world of this game remains as cuddly and cheery as can be. Think of it like The Binding of Isaac meets Stardew Valley, and you’ll be on the right path to salvation.

However, when it comes to the former, Tarot Cards are how you’re going to get the best of the rogue-lite elements of Cult of the Lamb, and, as such, you’re definitely going to want to collect them all. Furthermore, if you’re a trophy or achievement hunter, you’ll want to make sure you snag all of those cards doubly so, as one of them is tied to having every Tarot Card in the game.

Other Cult of the Lamb Guides:

How to Keep Your Followers Fed – How to Raise and Maintain Faith

How to Find All of the Tarot Cards in Cult of the Lamb

There are 36 Tarot Cards to find in Cult of the Lamb, but lucky for you, you’ll start the game with 15/36 already unlocked. This means you only need to find 21 in order to have a full collection. The cards you’ll unlock from the jump are as follows:

1. The Hearts I

2. The Lovers I

3. True Sight

4. Telescope

5. Diseased Heart

6. The Arachnid

7. Divine Strength

8. Master of the Art

9. Fervour’s Harvest

10. Shield of Faith

11. Divine Curse

12. Fortune’s Blessing

13. Death’s Door

14. Rabbit’s Foot

15. Gift From Below

Next up, you can purchase 3 more cards from Pilgrim’s Passage once you’ve unlocked that area. They are as follows:

16. Nature’s Boon

17. All-Seeing Sun

18. Hands of Rage

Next, you’ll unlock Spore Grotto, which will allow you to purchase 3 more cards:

19. Weeping Moon

20. The Path

21. Blazing Trail

Soon enough, you’ll also unlock Smuggler’s Sanctuary, which will also allow you to purchase an additional 3 cards:

22. The Bomb

23. Ichor Lingered

24. Soul Snatcher

Finally, once you’ve unlocked Midas’ Cave, you’ll be able to purchase 3 more cards. Just note that since Midas is obsessed with gold, you’ll need to refine your coins into gold bars to buy these cards. In total, you’ll need about 35-40 to snag these for your collection.

25. The Burning Dead

26. Ichor Earned

27. The Deal

Next up are the Tarot Cards that you’ll have to earn by playing Knucklebones. The good news is that by beating all 4 of your Knucklebones opponents, you’ll also score an additional achievement or trophy. The cards you’ll get through this nifty dice game are as follows:

28. The Hearts II

29. Mithridatism

30. Strength from Without

31. Strength from Within

Finally, there are 5 remaining cards that must be earned in unique ways. For the next one, you’ll have to encounter Forneus while going through a Crusade. Look for Card or Shop symbols to find him. He will allow you to get this card:

32. Ambrosia

Next up is Helob, the weird spider who is always catching wanderers. They will gift you with a card once you’ve interacted with them and purchased enough of your followers back.

33. Fervour’s Host

Then comes another merchant with a tragic back story. You will meet Ratoo by traveling to a Heart Room on your crusades. They will sell you another card:



34. The Hearts III

Finally, you can snag the last 2 cards by performing a marriage in your cult and catching your first fish. These achievements will net you the 2 remaining cards:

35. The Hearts II

36. Neptune’s Curse

Note: You may unlock some of these cards in other ways throughout your game. This is because Tarot Cards sometimes pop up as rewards, emerge from chests, or are unlocked through Card Rooms. If you get a card in this way, you no longer have to find it using the original process, obviously.



