Moonbreaker Weekend Playtests Incoming

Due to drop on September 29, 2022, and following on from the game’s announcement at GamesCom Opening Night Live 2022, developer Unknown Worlds have revealed that their upcoming title Moonbreaker is going to get a few weekend playtesting opportunities that those interested in playing the game will be interested in checking out. The playtests, running September 9-11 and September 16-18, 2022 will give prospective players the opportunity to experience a sampling of Moonbreaker for free ahead of its Steam Early Access launch on September 29, 2022. The game was playable at GamesCom 2022, but for those who have not had that luxury, the upcoming Steam demo opportunities will be like gold for those who want to paint their virtual miniatures, and try out the turn-based strategic antics.

Unknown Worlds outlines the intention behind the coming test weekends in their official press release,

While the primary goal of these playtests is to stress test the servers, all participants are encouraged to stream their gameplay, upload their clips, and share their paint jobs with the world. All custom paint jobs created during the Steam Preview Weekend playtests will be saved so players have access to them if they purchase Moonbreaker when it launches into Early Access later this month.

The studio outlined instructions for those who are eager to try out Moonbreaker this coming fortnight,

Log into Steam

Search for “Moonbreaker”

Click the “Request Access” button on the “Join the Moonbreaker Playtest” section

Confirm the request

Important Playtest Details:

Testers will be given access to the entire game, though some in-game systems and the store will be disabled

Testers will be granted immediate access to all Season 1 Units and Captains for the playtests. Units and Captains will need to be unlocked once Moonbreaker enters Early Access. We’ve streamlined this process for the playtests due to its limited timeframe and to ensure that we can monitor initial impressions

All progress will be wiped once the Preview Weekend playtests conclude, but player paint jobs will carry forward

Preview access may be limited based on your location

These tests are meant to push the servers to their limits, so interruptions and/or emergency maintenance can and will likely occur

The dates and times above are subject to change, but we will do our best to announce any schedule changes as far in advance as possible

Please note that localization and in-game language support is not final, nor representative of the Early Access launch experience

Moonbreaker comes from Unknown Worlds, the developer renowned for their work on Subnautica, Subnautica: Below Zero, Half Life: Natural Selection, and Natural Selection 2. The developer has continually changed up the nature of the games that they make, and it seems as though Moonbreaker will be no exception.

Source