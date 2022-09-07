Apparently, fans of the upcoming A Plague Tale: Requiem were keen to know if the game would be available in their native language. It’s a fair question! Video games are created all over the world, but English speakers tend to have the advantage of almost always having their language as an option. Today, the game’s official Twitter account announced in a visual of which languages will be available as audio and as subtitles.

The anticipated sequel will be available in five languages: English, French, German, Spanish, and Chinese. However, subtitles will be available in English, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, Japanese, Czech, Polish, Portuguese, Arabic, and Russian. No, that is not a typo. While Russian was not listed on the visual, the Twitter account quickly added a reply Tweet that apologized for the oversight. The subtitles will be available in Russian after all. Check out the Tweet below!

We're pleased to reveal the languages we will be supporting in #APlagueTaleRequiem! 🗺️ pic.twitter.com/850nrLdRP8 — A Plague Tale (@APlagueTale) September 6, 2022

Arabic speakers in particular appear to be thrilled for the Arabic subtitles option. Several of the comments on the Tweet specifically thank the game creators for including Arabic, which is sweet and a little sad at the same time. We’re so happy that they will get to enjoy A Plague Tale: Requiem at least partially in a language they are most comfortable in, but also a little sad that it doesn’t seem like that must be the case very often. Russian speakers were a little less happy, mostly because they thought momentarily that the language had been dropped from the game. Things are still a bit tricky with the ongoing war, but it does not look like the developers will be excluding Russian speakers from the game.

A Plague Tale: Requiem is the sequel to A Plague Tale: Innocence. After the previous game, Amicia and her little brother, Hugo, are headed south and laying low. Unfortunately, Hugo’s curse reared its ugly head in the form of a destructive swarm of rats. With their cover blown, they decide to seek an island they heard will help break Hugo’s curse. This action-adventure stealth game focuses heavily on creating realistic environments in vibrant, exotic cities and then offering a supernatural twist. Players will get to experience sneaking past soldiers in town and fighting when the need arises. You may even have to let loose some rats.

The previous game has been described as gruesome and gorgeous, but this newest release is sure to be even more of both. It certainly looks stunning. A Plague Tale: Requiem will be available to purchase on October 18, 2022, but you can pre-order it now on Steam. It will be available to play on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch but only the cloud version.

