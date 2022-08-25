A Plague Tale: Requiem Shares More Gameplay

It’s not long until the release of A Plague Tale: Requiem. The highly-anticipated sequel to the 2019 hit A Plague Tale: Innocence is launching on October 18, with even more rats than ever before. Ahead of the game’s release, developer Asobo Studio has been sharing more details and providing eager fans with a look at the game’s new world.

During today’s Xbox Booth at Gamescom event, we were treated to another glimpse of the upcoming action game, thanks to a new trailer with developer commentary. The narrative will pick up six months after the events of the first game. Players will then continue the adventures of Amicia and her younger brother Hugo as they head to Provence and strive to survive. Amicia’s primary goal will be to find a cure for her younger brother’s mysterious sickness, but against such odds, is it even possible? With war and sickness still ravaging the 14th-century medieval French landscape of the story, players will be challenged to save their loved ones by any means possible.

In this trailer, players are treated to an extended look at Amicia’s new skillset, which includes new stealth and combat mechanics. She’s certainly toughened up a bit since the original game, as is explained in the 15-minute deep dive. Also included in the presentation for A Plague Tale: Requiem is an interview with Asobo Studio Game Director Kevin Choteau, who provided some further details on what players can expect in the new game. Check it out in full right here.

As well as Amicia’s expanded arsenal of tricks and weapon skills, her younger brother Hugo was also given more of a detailed overview in the footage. With his innate bloodborne curse, he will be able to manipulate the hordes of rats that feature in A Plague Tale: Requiem with greater skill than ever before. However, by what’s evident in the new trailer, this looks set to have consequences, which Amicia will need to learn how to help him with.

It also seems as though the world and level design of A Plague Tale: Requiem will be a lot more open-ended than in the original game, which should provide players with more freedom of exploration. As far as newcomers to the Plague Tale universe, Choteau explains that the sequel has been designed to “onboard” those new to the IP, even if they haven’t played the first game.

The discussion also dives into the challenges of writing for child actors, which is quite interesting, as well as provides more insight into the game’s motion capture processes. For those looking forward to the release of A Plague Tale: Requiem on October 18, this latest trailer and developer interview should provide some engaging new glimpses behind the scenes.

A Plague Tale: Requiem will be released on October 18 for Xbox Series X/S and PC. It’ll also be available on day one on Xbox Game Pass. A cloud-only version of the game will also be heading to Nintendo Switch.

