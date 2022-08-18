A Plague Tale: Requiem Gets Detailed Gameplay Overview

Like everyone, we’re all itching to get stuck into the upcoming A Plague Tale: Requiem, the sequel to the sleeper hit title from 2019 A Plague Tale: Innocence. Today, without warning, the development team at Asobo Studio dropped a large slice of gameplay on the plate for the ravenous fans amongst us to devour, showing off several key aspects of the upcoming game.

Some rapid cuts to begin the trailer give us a quick glimpse at numerous key mechanics including the shooting, stealth, and then some story aspects with one question posed to players: how far will you go to save the ones you love?

Picking up a few short months after the conclusion of A Plague Tale: Innocence, at the beginning of summer, Amicia and Hugo’s journey takes them south to a region where it almost feels as though life is normal. This is until, of course, reality sets in, and an illness that has laid still inside Hugo springs into action, and the “living nightmare” returns once again. Swarms of rats overrun the region and you’re forced further and further south, following a mysterious dream that has been teasing Hugo’s imagination.

The gameplay takes over the trailer, highlighting the many ways with which Amicia can inflict pain against her enemies with her enhanced, battle-hardened skillset and larger range of available resources. Upgrading tables are briefly shown, there’s a large number of night-time scenes highlighting the need for fire to a boat sequence with a mounted weapon to shoot. The trailer further emphasizes one of the great positives of Hugo’s affliction – his connection with the rats and the degree of power that he has to control their movements and actions.

A game overview describes the core of the game in-depth for any new or unfamiliar players: “Embark on Hugo and Amicia’s next journey and venture south of 14th century France, before setting sail to a mysterious island out in the Mediterranean Sea. Brave a terrible fate and find a cure for Hugo’s illness thanks to Amicia’s new resources—including the use of alchemy to manipulate fire and the long-distance power of a crossbow, but also her cunning use of terrain and ability to wrestle out of an enemy’s grasp. Choose to strike from the shadow or to unleash hell, with the help of Hugo’s new powers: to perceive surrounding enemies’ movements while moving stealthily, and to manipulate hordes of rats to decimate entire squads of soldiers.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on October 18, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A Cloud-only version of the game will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

