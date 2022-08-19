A Plague Tale: Requiem Reaches Gold Status

Only days after revealing a substantial slice of narrative context and gameplay in a detailed overview trailer, Asobo Studio has now announced to the world via its social media platforms that their hotly anticipated new game, A Plague Tale: Requiem has now gone gold, making it ready for mass production for retail sales. In a day and age where delays are incredibly regular, and gold status can be reached at the absolute last minute, for A Plague Tale: Requiem to have gone gold with nearly two months lead time ahead of its October 18, 2022 release, is certainly something that fans, and undoubtedly the development team at Asobo Studio are celebrating. Achieving an early gold status gives the team more time to identify any last-minute bugs, crashes, and glitches that they can then spend their time working on fixes for ahead of Day One patches, and other post-launch support.

The announcement from Asobo Studio suitably captured the excitement from the team, saying “True. We’re delighted to announce that #APlagueTaleRequiem has gone GOLD💛✨We can’t wait for you to see what adventures await Amicia and Hugo!” before linking to where excited fans can place their preorders across all platforms that the game is launching on.

A description of the game outlines exactly what we’re in for with A Plague Tale: Requiem, a title that’s set a few months after the conclusion of the game’s predecessor, A Plague Tale: Innocence, reads “Embark on Hugo and Amicia’s next journey and venture south of 14th century France, before setting sail to a mysterious island out in the Mediterranean Sea. Brave a terrible fate and find a cure for Hugo’s illness thanks to Amicia’s new resources—including the use of alchemy to manipulate fire and the long-distance power of a crossbow, but also her cunning use of terrain and ability to wrestle out of an enemy’s grasp. Choose to strike from the shadow or to unleash hell, with the help of Hugo’s new powers: to perceive surrounding enemies’ movements while moving stealthily, and to manipulate hordes of rats to decimate entire squads of soldiers.”

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches in a window that has recently seen much of its competition delayed. Recent titles that were slated to launch in October but have now shifted their release windows include, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, High On Life, Forspoken, and even September launches including The Lord Of The Rings: Gollum, Evil West, and the Early Access version of Nightingale. The window, which was initially quite congested, has now freed up nicely for teams such as Asobo who have managed to stick to their release date.

A Plague Tale: Requiem launches on October 18, 2022 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. A Cloud-only version of the game will also be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

