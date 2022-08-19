High On Life Delayed To December

High on Life was originally revealed at the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase earlier this summer. It’s a new first-person shooter from developer Squanch Games. It’s based in a colorful and crazy-looking world in which players are tasked with taking down an alien cartel ring alongside a cast of weapons that speak to players. High on Life comes from the mind of Justin Roiland, who is the writer behind popular comedies such as Rick and Morty. Squanch Games has now announced that it needs more time to work on High on Life and that it has been delayed to December 13.

High on Life was originally given a release date of October 25, so this delay will only ask eager fans to wait just under two months more to get their hands on the final product. In a post on Twitter, the developer mentioned that it wants to “polish the best possible gaming experience for High on Life.” It went on to say that the team is excited for fans to play the game this year and thanks them for their support.

The premise of High on Life is bizarre but could make for a fun adventure. Humanity is under threat from an alien cartel that wishes to make use of them as drugs. Players will need to rescue and then partner up with talking guns that have distinct and often hilarious personalities. With these weapons in toe, players will be tasked with defeating the villain called Garmantuous and his gang.

The Gamescom Opening Night Live showcase is set to take place next week on August 23, 2 PM ET. It has been confirmed that High on Life will be one of the games that is shown off during the event. The producer and host of the show, Geoff Keighley, said that players can look forward to a new look at the game as well as many other upcoming games.

According to Keighley, Opening Night Live will feature “cool surprises” and things that “people wouldn’t expect.” The showcase may have over 30 games that will be featured during its runtime. Aside from High on Life, it has already been confirmed that Opening Night Live will include new looks at games like Sonic Frontiers and Gotham Knights. Goat Simulator 3 and Hogwarts Legacy will also have new reveals at the showcase. There will even be the reveal of a new sci-fi strategy game from developer Unknown Worlds, which has previously developed games like Subnautica. Microsoft will be present at Gamescom, so there could be a chance to see some new Xbox-related reveals and Xbox Game Pass announcements.

High on Life will now be released on December 15 across PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be available on Xbox Game Pass at launch.

