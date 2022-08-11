Nightingale Early Access Launch Delayed To 2023

More delay news today, as Inflexion Games has revealed that its upcoming survival game Nightingale will not be releasing in Early Access this year, as planned. Instead, the Victorian-esque action title will be making its debut in the first half of 2023.

The developers made the announcement earlier today in a Twitter post, in which it expanded on the rationale behind the studio’s decision to postpone Nightingale‘s Early Access launch. As explained in the post, the primary driver behind the postponement is the team’s decision to migrate the game to Unreal Engine 5. Added to this is the need to make enhancements and improvements to ensure the game is really release-ready. Check out the full update from Inflexion Games in the tweet below.

An update on our Early Access release pic.twitter.com/LLFLCP3f6h — Nightingale (@PlayNightingale) August 11, 2022

This will be the first title from Canadian-based Inflexion Games, which is comprised of a number of ex-Bioware developers and is headed up by ex-Bioware general manager Aaryn Flynn. It’s fair to say that this ambitious-looking project carries a lot of prestige in its creative team, so if they need more time, then they need more time.

Nightingale certainly looks like an exciting game to dive into. Set in a fantasy steampunk-style universe, the action centres upon crafting, survival, exploration and building. The game also features an interesting mechanic through its use of Realm Cards, which players can make use of in order to design certain aspects of the procedurally-generated realms they can travel to in-game. To get a full feel for the fantastical action that’s coming up in Nightingale you can check the latest 4K gameplay trailer from this year’s Summer Game Fest right here.

While it’s inevitably going to come as a disappointment to those looking forward to exploring this strange new world, this doesn’t seem to be a decision Inflexion Games will have made lightly. While the delay to Early Access and playtesting is a bit of a bump in the road, the migration of the game into Unreal Engine 5 is bound to serve to enhance the overall outcome when the game is finally polished up and ready to launch. As far as we know, Nightingale is planned to release on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, although we’ll be keeping an eye on things to see if any future console ports are mentioned.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what further updates come out of Inflexion Games, but with not a huge amount of 2022 left to run, eager players will find themselves exploring the Gaslamp fantasy world of Nightingale sooner than they think.

Nightingale is scheduled to release in Early Access for PC on Steam and the Epic Games Store at some point in the first half of 2023.

Source