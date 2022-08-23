34 Best Steampunk Games To Power Through

There are all sorts of genres that people like to have fun in, but Steampunk is one that many different video games have taken in a variety of directions. Allow us to show you a few games that you should totally play through.

#34 Steamlands

Platforms: PC

Steamlands is a free title that puts you in a tank and has you trying to defend the land from Pirates. The key thing here is that as you advance through the game you’ll be able to build upon your tank to make it stronger and better for the threats that lie ahead.

You’ll need to be careful though as there are enemy tanks and other constructions that are ready to come after you and try to blow you up. So, use the materials you have to make the best possible tank and save your kingdom!

Or don’t, and make a BETTER tank to try and save everyone! …just saying.

#33 The Room

Platforms: iOS, Android, PC, NS

The Room and its sequels are must-play games for any Steampunk puzzle fans. The original game was created by just two members of Fireproof Games while the rest of the company worked on outsourced projects. However, the instant success of the first game led to the studio expanding the team and delivering three sequels and a VR version of the game since 2012.

#32 Machinarium

Platforms: PC, PS3, PSV, iOS, Android, PS4, NS, XBO

Trust us when we say that the indie market LOVES the Steampunk genre, if they can make a version of that kind of world? They will. Case in point, Machinarium.

In Machinarium, you play as a robot named Josef, who starts out the game being thrown out of a city. Why? Because an evil gang has taken his robot girlfriend (yes, those exist) and now he must get back into the city to save her!

Venture into this world of robots then fight and solve puzzles to get back your girlfriend! The look and feel of the game are a very special kind of 2D steampunk, so if you’re looking for something fresh and unique, here you go!

#31 Styx: Master of Shadows

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

The Styx series are infiltration games at their best. Styx: Master of Shadows is the first of the Of Orcs and Men spin-off series that has outgrown where it came from. With excellent stealth gameplay, Styx: Master of Shadows really sets itself apart from similar games with its wonderful fantasy steampunk universe.

#30 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicle

Platforms: 3DS, Android, iOS, PC, NS, PS4

Like the Ace Attorney series, but think that it’s missing some Steampunk goodness? Well, look no further. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is the game that has it all. Set in the 19th century, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles blends the excellent gameplay the series is known for with impeccable steampunk style.

#29 They Are Billions

Platforms: PS4, XBO

Here’s another title about the end of the human race unless you curb things. In They Are Billions, the world has been overrun by a zombie menace. You are entrusted with taking the fight back to the zombies via incredible Steampunk weaponry.

Use the last remaining humans (numbering in just thousands) to take on the zombies and take back the human lands. There, you will build colonies and expand your technology base in order to do even more.

The campaign for the game is long, and you’ll have many challenges along the way. Because every lost human is a precious commodity! So fight for your race, find out how the world turned so dark, and more in They Are Billions.

#28 Grandia

Platforms: Sega Saturn, PS, DC, GBC, PS2, PC, PS3, PS4, NS

There are going to be a few RPGs on this list, which isn’t surprising given how much you can use of Steampunk in RPG settings, but let’s start out with Grandia. No, not the original 1997 title on the Sega Saturn, the remake that was done!

You’ll play as Justin, a young man who along with his friends are in a race against time in order to stop an evil from finding the secrets of a lost civilization in order to take over the world! You know, typical Tuesday.

Grandia is hailed as one of the most influential RPGS of all time, and now, you’ll get to experience it with enhanced graphics, remastered cutscenes, and more.

Don’t miss a chance to play this classic!

#27 F.I.S.T.: Forged In Shadow Torch

Platforms: PS4, PS5, PC, NS

F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch is a steampunk Metroidvania game from indie developer TiGames. Before Metroid Dread’s release last year, F.I.S.T. was exactly the game fans of the series had been asking for. Anyone who wants a steampunk-infused Metroid title needs to look no further.

#26 Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura

Platforms: PC

…well that’s not a long name at all, is it? Arcanum: Of Steamworks and Magick Obscura is set in a land where magic and technology literally go hand in hand. But it’s up to you to decide which “side of things” you’ll be a part of, and where you grow from there.

For example, in the beginning you’ll choose between technological might or magic. Then, step by step, point by point, you’ll grow yourself, and the world around you will change based on the choices you have made.

The world that you find yourself in will be vast, and will take over 30 hours to fully explore.

So dive in, and make the character of might or magic that you desire.

#25 Thief II: The Metal Age

Platforms: PC

The Thief series as a whole is something you should try out if you have the ability, mainly because they’re games that heavily influenced a lot of what was to come. In regards to Thief II: The Metal Age, you’ll find yourself in an age where technology is rampant, corruption is everywhere, and you’ll need to weave your way through it all in order to survive.

You’ll play once again as the legendary thief, but this time around, you’ll have plenty of non-linear levels to go through and try various paths on. Meaning that the replayability is quite large here.

You’ll need to use both your wits and your skills to defeat tough AI and get around undetected. Think you’re up to the task?

#24 Deep Rock Galactic

Platforms: PC, XBO, PS4, PS5

Ok, this next one is a bit different from other steampunk titles on this list. Because why just be Steampunk when you can be sci-fi steampunk…with Dwarves!

Yes, really. Deep Rock Galactic takes you into the world of resource mining with a set of Dwarves as your characters. Mining for materials may SOUND easy, until you realize that you are going to have to face off against hordes of alien monsters in order to get the resources that you desire.

This game is meant to be played in 4-person co-op, so you’ll need to team up and make sure your team is outfitted well in order to survive.

Riches and dwarven glory awaits!

#23 Guns of Icarus Online

Platforms: PC, PS4

What’s that you’re looking for?

Guns…lots of guns.

We kid (mostly), but Guns of Icarus Online is a very unique experience that set the tone for the title that came later. In this game, you take to the skies in Steampunk-style airships and go to war with other players. Not everyone will make it, but then again, does that really matter when you get to fly airships!?!?!?

The best part is that you’re not just flying the ships, you’re getting to build them from scratch and augment them over time. Make the ship that “speaks to you” and make sure it can handle the intense combat of the skies!

Because if your ship goes down…so do you.

#22 80 Days

Platforms: PC, NS, iOS, Android

You know a game is good when it gets a Game of the Year award from a respected publication like Time Magazine, and that’s exactly what 80 Days got.

In this Steampunk title, you’ll endeavor to do what a great man once accomplished, travel the entire would in just 80 days. But in a fun twist, you’re not just doing it in a Steampunk world, you’ll be racing other players as you do it!

Travel your own path by land, ship, and aircraft. There are over 170 different cities to explore, new technologies to build on your path, and a clock that won’t stop counting down! Will you make it across the world? Start your journey and find out!

#21 Syberia II

Platforms: PC, PS2, XB, X360, PS3, NS, iOS, Android

Kate Walker had an arduous journey in the first Syberia title, but now, with her new travel companion in Hans Voralberg, Syberia II will prove an even grander adventure that you wouldn’t expect a lawyer to partake in…but she does.

This time around, you’re going to lost and forgotten areas of the world in order to find a mammoth! Not what you were expecting, right? A deep narrative with unique characters and visuals await you. And as you do, both Kate and Hans will find their paths in life have very much helped lead themselves to this moment in time.

#20 Abyss Odyssey

Platforms: PC, PS4, PS3, X360

Abyss Odyssey is a very unique spin on a lot of genres. In the game, you’ll play as three different warriors who are destined to fight for eternity. You set yourselves out on a mission to descend into a vast abyss where you KNOW a great evil awaits you.

That alone would be enough to get you intrigued no doubt. But in this game, the combat system has you using all three characters in order to fight off hordes of monsters and bosses, and only by using them together can you truly obtain victory.

What’s more, the levels are randomly generated, so no two playthroughs will be the same. The deep you go, the more you can grow, but the greater the danger. Can you face the abyss?

#19 Deponia

Platforms: PC, PS4, NS, XBO

We’ve shown you plenty of variety in the Steampunk genre so far, but how about a Steampunk love story now? Enter the realm of Deponia, where you will play as Rufus.

Who is Rufus? He is a part of the lowest class of this world, fated to live in a garbage dump. But he dreams of going to Deponia, the city in the “heavens” where the rich live. The good news for him is that he gets his chance when a girl literally falls from the sky and he decides to “help her” in order to help himself.

Now, you’ll on a journey to get her back to the city above, possibly save the world, and as we teased earlier, experience a very unique love story.

#18 Iron Harvest

Platforms: PC, PS5, X/S

Imagine a world where by World War I, we weren’t fighting with tanks, but rather, we were fighting with mechs. That is the “alternate history” world of Iron Harvest that you will find yourself in.

Because in this game, The Great War is over, but the fighting has not stopped. A new threat looms, and now, farmers are finding massive Steampunk mechs that they can wield to fight off threats.

Embark on a journey across a war-torn Europe in a real-time strategy title that’ll test your strategy prowess in multiple ways, all the while giving you a gripping story to keep you entertained.

And when you want more? You can dive into multiplayer battles or team up with a friend for co-op experiences!

#17 The Order 1886

Platforms: PS4

Let’s now go even farther into the past via Victorian London in the year 1886. Which should’ve been obvious given that the title of this game is The Order 1886.

While this game takes place in 1886, the story and weapons you’ll partake in is much more…nuanced. Because in this title, you’re part of a new order of “Knights” who have been fighting a centuries-long war against a supernatural threat. Only with specialized weapons and skills can you hope to save the world.

Experience this title and see just how well they blend history and mythology to create a fun and unique experience. It’s up to you to save the world…even if the world doesn’t want to be saved…

#16 Call of Cthulhu

Platforms: PS4, PC, XBO, NS

Yep, we’re about to get really dark now. Because this game based on the tabletop RPG will make you understand just how grand and disturbing the world of Cthulhu is.

You are a P.I. named Pierce, who is hired to investigate a family’s death on a mysterious island. But once you enter, leaving is going to be really hard to do. You’ll find yourself intertwined in mysterious conspiracies, facing off against cults, and witnessing firsthand the powers of the paranormal and supernatural.

You MUST keep your sanity even when all is going mad around you. But whether you can do that or not may or may not be up to you. Will you be able to see this case through?

#15 The Sinking City

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS, PS5, X/S

Oh, what’s that? You want MORE of this kind of thing? Well then, you’re in luck, because The Sinking City game also bases itself on the universe of HP Lovecraft, and the terrors that are within.

You are a private investigator (shocker…) who goes to the city of Oakmont. What’s so interesting about this place? Well, it’s partially sunken, and it just so happens to be invested with supernatural forces that are taking over the minds of the city’s inhabitants.

So you know…that old thing.

Outside of battling creatures, you’ll need to solve cases in order to unravel the mystery of all that is going on around you. Be mindful of your surroundings, else the curse of this city might just take a liking to you…

#14 The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, PS4

The Incredible Adventures of Van Helsing puts you in the role of…well…Van Helsing, obviously. The game itself focuses on the legendary monster slayer going to the nation of Borgovia, where a mad scientist is running amok and is threatening to overrun the world with monsters!

Now, accompanied by your ghostly companion Katarina, you must venture into this land and hunt down the monsters that roam it in order to save the people that live within it. As you progress, you’ll get to improve your skills the way you want to, and become the best monster hunter you can be.

Will you be able to rid the land of all of the monsters? Jump in and find out.

#13 Rise of Nations Rise of Legends

Platforms: PC

For those who like to build up worlds brick by brick, we’ve shown you some titles that might interest you on that front. But in Rise of Nations Rise of Legends, you’ll get to take this in a whole new direction. Because in this spinoff title, you’ll be put into a world of steampunk, magic, and even aliens!

Yes, you’ll be able to control one of three nations that have interesting properties and talents, and then, you’ll get to build up your world how you want to. You’ll also be able to go on singleplayer campaigns where you play as each of the nations and try to achieve different goals.

So see the depth that is within as you play Rise of Nations Rise of Legends!

#12 Jamestown: Legend of the Lost Colony

Platforms: PC, PS4, NS

What happens when you mix classic history with steampunk weaponry and in an arcade setting? You get Jamestown: Legend of the Lost Colony. Because that’s exactly what this is, a game that puts you in a “neoclassical’ time as you and a few friends wield mighty weapons in order to try and protect the final city in the colonies via Jamestown.

Plus, via the new Jamestown+ game, everything has been improved from the ground up. The visuals, the sound, and there are even some new levels for you to partake in.

So if you’re wanting a full-throttle adventure to enjoy? Here you go.

#11 Frostpunk

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO

In this game, the world has been overwhelmed by an intense cold. The only way to combat it is via incredible steam-powered contraptions that deliver heat and hope. You are in charge of the last city on Earth, and must make hard decisions as you try to both expand the city, while also taking care of the people that are within it.

Resource management and how you build things are vital here. Because you need the people on your side, but you can’t always do what they want.

And with DLC content and updates, Frostpunk has much more to it than when it first launched. So jump in and see if you can survive the cold.

#10 Vampyr

Platforms: PC, PS4, XBO, NS

There are plenty of games out there about the “creatures of the night”, but in Vampyr, you’ll truly have to live with the decisions that you make…because your decisions will affect the city of London as a whole.

You play as Dr. Jonathan Reid back in 1918. You’ve been recently turned into a vampire, and that’s just the START of your problems. You see, the people of the city are falling ill to a disease, and it’s your job to cure it. But…due to your vampiric nature, you NEED to feed. So…what will you do?

You can fight off those who are trying to kill you and in return heal those that need your help…or…you can go and feed on the weak, growing your vampire powers and see where it all leads you in the darkness.

#9 Sunless Sea

Platforms: PC, PS4, NS, XBO

If you’re looking for a rather dark take on the Steampunk world, then you’ll need to check out Sunless Sea. In this game, you are set within a Steampunk/gothic horror world that just happens to be under the surface…and yet upon a sea.

You’ll become the captain of a ship and traverse these waters to see all that lies without and within…and you might not like the answers you get.

Monsters, evils, and more permeate this place both on land and on sea. Death is a certainty, but how you grow from each death will define your experience. Each generation will define your success or failure, and the world is full of things to be found, so set sail within the depths…and see if you make it out alive.

#8 Professor Layton and the Unwound Future

Platforms: NDS, iOS, Android

When it comes to the Professor Layton franchise, the titles revolve around a grand mystery, puzzles, and a few twists that excites players as the story goes on. Professor Layton and the Unwound Future is one of many that embrace this wholeheartedly and the results speak for themselves.

In the game, Layton and his assistant Luke find themselves dealing with time travel, and the result is a future where Layton is a crime boss and future Luke is trying to save the future by fixing the past.

We won’t spoil what happens, but you’ll have to use your head in order to figure out the various puzzles and mysteries that are going on here. And the ending might just surprise you…

#7 The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks

Platforms: NDS

The Legend of Zelda is one of the grandest franchises in history, and some of its titles and elements could be defined as Steampunk depending on where you stand. But the one that embodies it the most is The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks on the DS.

In this game, you are once again Link, and are tasked with exploring the land of New Hyrule in order to try and prevent the rise of a Demon King. And the easiest way to get around is via a train that you’re going to have access to. Fun!

Plus, Zelda has a much more involved role in this game, so and her will get to work together in order to save the day!

#6 Final Fantasy VI

Platforms: SNES, PS, GBA, Android, iOS, PC

Given that this was the game that came BEFORE the Final Fantasy title that changed the world…you’d be forgiven if you’ve never played Final Fantasy VI before. The catch though is that you NEED to because many consider it one of the best FF games ever, with some even putting it above FFVII (yes, even the remake version).

In the game, you’ll find yourself in a world where magic has been “dead” for a thousand years. But then, when it’s found again, a massive quest begins to return magic to the world, and stop an evil from destroying everything.

Arguably the coolest thing here is that a remaster is available now on Steam with improved graphics, audio, and more! So if you’ve never played this game before, now is the time!

#5 Skies of Arcadia

Platforms: DC, GC

Skies of Arcadia is easily one of the most beloved RPGs of all time…and one that fans are BEGGING to get a sequel to all these years later.

In the game, you’ll play as an “air pirate” (yes, that’s really a thing apparently) named Vyse, who along with his friends are trying to stop an Empire from reviving some ancient weapons. What are they planning to do with those weapons? Nothing much, just destroy the world. That would be bad for the record.

The game blends JRPG action with a large exploration element that wasn’t fully standard in games at the time.

The good news is that you don’t need a Sega Dreamcast to play it, if you still have a Nintendo GameCube, you can play it there…or try and find a ROM. Either way works.

#4 Dead Cells

Platforms: PS4, NS, PC, XBO, iOS, Android

A fan-favorite title in every way, Dead Cells takes on both the MetroidVania AND the Roguelike genres and puts them into one action-packed title.

Because in this game, you’ll be put on a journey to a key place, and every time you die, that place…changes. But, it’s still the same place, just with some twists and turns along the way.

There are over 90 weapons and skills for you to use and wield, making the fast yet brutal combat all the more enjoyable and challenging. There are even daily challenges that you can partake in so you can try and put your name up on a leaderboard.

This game is for those who love a unique world with a lot of challenges in it. So jump in if that’s for you.

#3 Dishonored Series

Platforms: PC, PS3, X360, PS4, XBO

What’s better than a steampunk world? A steampunk world full of assassins and supernatural magic!!!

Yes, the Dishonored Series get a high spot on this list because the two games in the franchise (with many wishing there was more) delves deep into multiple genres and pulls it off well. You play as an assassin who was betrayed by those who employed you. And now, when a great darkness is beset on the land, you’re the only one who can make things right.

Easily one of the best parts of the game are the wide array of abilities you can use in the natural and supernatural sense. You can be as ruthless, as stealthy, or as non-violent as you desire. The path is yours to choose.

#2 Bioshock Infinite

Platforms: PC, PS3, X360

Arguably one of the best games of the modern era, Bioshock Infinite literally soars to new heights by taking you to the sky-city of Colombia…during the year 1912. Remember, it’s Steampunk.

You play as Booker DeWitt, a man with a dark history who has one chance left to try and wipe the slate clean. This task is simple, save a woman named Elizabeth from the city and get her out alive.

The trials you’ll face in order to do this task will not be small or simple. In fact, the entire city will basically come after you. You’ll need to grind on the aerial rails and fight off a tyrant in order to make it out with Elizabeth.

A deep and twisting adventure awaits you, are you ready for it?

#1 SteamWorld Dig Series

Platforms: N3DS, PC, PS4, PSV, XBO, Wii U, NS, PSV

It’s only appropriate that we end a Steampunk games list with a game that has “Steam” in the title, right? Not to mention, the games that have come from this series are really good.

In the games, you’ll be taking on the role of Rusty, a “mining steambot” who happens across a town that is in danger. Now, you must dig through the world in order to find both treasure and truth in a massive MetroidVania style world.

There’s a lot to explore in these games, and you’ll see very quickly why so many have been attracted to them over time. So give it a whirl, and a dig, and see what the Steam World series can do for you.