Evil West Delayed Until November 22

It feels as though 2022 is really the year of the game delay, but as the old adage goes, all good things come to those who wait. This time, it’s the exciting-looking dark fantasy action game Evil West dealing with a bump, with the title seeing its promised September release date bumped back by a couple of months.

Initially scheduled to launch on September 20, the game’s developers Flying Wild Hog and publisher Focus Entertainment have issued a statement informing fans that the game will now be launching on November 22. While this obviously may come as a bit of a disappointment to some players, it’s actually quite a short delay in the grand scheme of things.

Flying Wild Hog and Focus Entertainment have explained the rationale behind their decision to push back the game’s launch, explaining that they feel the extra time is needed for “giving [the] game more polish.” In addition, the teams made a note of the fact that Evil West is planned to launch “on five platforms, including multiple generations of consoles.” This will undoubtedly be more challenging than if the game was simply released on one console generation, so it makes sense that a bit more time is needed to ensure that the game experience is enjoyable for those on both.

Evil West‘s recent trailers have shown off some pretty awesome-looking gameplay mechanics. The game’s premise, set in a nightmare-filled alternative version of the American Wild West, centers upon vampire-hunting gunslinger Jesse Rentier. As the star monster hunter in his father’s business, Rentier finds himself amongst some dark fantasy action, equipped with an incredibly powerful lightning gauntlet as his not-so-secret weapon. Check out the most recent extended gameplay trailer to get a feel for what’s coming up in Evil West.

The game’s main campaign can be completed solo or in co-op mode, so players can bring a friend along for the ride as they venture across the hellscape of the vampire-plagued Wild West. Character perks and weapon upgrades look particularly satisfying from the trailer, so it’ll be interesting to see what the reception is like from players when the game is finally ready.

Of course, today’s news comes as a bit of a setback for those eager to step into the vampire-slaying action in Evil West. However, November 22 isn’t too much further away from September 20, so if a little more time is needed to tighten up optimization and performance, then it’s not necessarily a bad thing. Either way, the game is bound to satisfy those with a craving for supernatural action, especially if they’re a fan of the moody Wild West vibes this game promises to offer.

Evil West will launch on November 22. It’ll be will be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

