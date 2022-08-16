Soul Hackers 2 Showcases Combat and Summoning

Soul Hackers 2 is gearing up for its big launch at the end of next week and it seems as though developers at Atlus are cranking up the hype. Another trailer just landed for the supernatural end-of-the-world style JRPG, which is set to release on August 26.

The new trailer focuses on the rather fiendish-sounding practice of “devil summoning,” which is something done by certain members of the game’s human population. These humans have apparently done deals with demons, forging contracts that bind them to the will of their human master, meaning that they can be summoned to help out in battle at any moment. Humans will then gain access to their demon’s skills, which they’ll be able to use in battle. Sounds pretty useful, in all fairness. Additionally, the trailer looks at the overall combat action in Soul Hackers 2, examining the neon-tinted turn-based combat that players will need to get to grips with as they play the game. You can check out the trailer in full right here to get a first look at the devil summoning mechanic during combat encounters.

The game has seen a few new trailers drop recently, including a look at the allies of the game’s Agents of Aion as well as the premise of the main mission. Prior to that, fans eager to get a first look at the tactical anime-style action were able to check out some of the game’s main mechanics in an earlier trailer. There’s a lot to take in on this post-apocalyptic, soul-diving adventure, so anyone planning to grab themselves a bit of Soul Hackers 2 action should definitely check some of the clips out ahead of its launch.

Most recently, however, the team at Atlus also confirmed the rumored lineup of DLC that the game will be getting. This will include six exclusive costume packs and music tracks for the game, eight brand new demons that players will be able to add to their combat arsenal during combat encounters, and a booster item pack. These items are described as “cash payoffs,” “incense payoffs” and “unlimited EXP data,” which are presumable redeemable in-game. In addition to this, the DLC will add in a new “The Lost Numbers” storyline, which will expand on the base game content.

It’s fair to say that the game looks like it’s been exquisitely designed in terms of visuals, and the combat system certainly looks highly engaging. Reducing my enemies to smithereens via the medium of demonic possession? Sign us up.

Soul Hackers 2 is scheduled to launch on August 26. It’ll be available on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Windows Store and on Steam.

