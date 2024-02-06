31 Best NEW Action RPGs of 2024

Action-RPGs take on a lot of forms, and this list will help you see how many forms they’ll take in 2024!

#31 Palworld

Platform: PC Xbox One XSX|S

Release Date: January 19, 2024 (early access)

Steam | Xbox

Putting Palworld on this RPG list will seem very cliché, and that’s because it is! This is absolutely the kind of RPG you’re thinking of, just with some very dark twists.

The title is indeed a “monster catcher” title where you’ll travel around and get “Pals” for your personal collection. Like many RPGs, you’ll train them and raise them so they can get stronger. You can even breed or fuse these Pals to make even better creatures!

Then, what you decide to do with them is up to you. You can treat them like family, or create an army, or maybe you’ll want to outfit them with guns!

Or, you can eat them.

#30 Project Awakening

Platform: PS4 PS5

Release Date: 2024

We’re going to start off with Project Awakening for the simple reason that we don’t know if it’s coming out next year or not. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

You see, the game was announced back in 2018 by Cygames, and they boasted that it would have incredible graphics and gameplay and let you really go to town in the fantasy setting. But they also said it was going to be coming out for PS4, and right now, we’re in the era of the PS5.

A demo came out in 2019, but we haven’t heard much about the game since then. So yeah, who knows what happens next with this.

#29 Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5 PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: 2024

In Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, a gateway to the afterlife has been opened, and due to this, a god’s army is now trying to take over the planet and wipe out humanity in one swift and powerful stroke.

You take control of one of the members of the resistance, who teams up with a mysteriously powerful creature in order to push back the armies of the dead and punish the gods for thinking that they could rule your world. The game is difficult, and you’ll have to use a variety of weapons to claim victory.

#28 Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Platform: PC PS4 PS5

Release Date: 2024

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is everything you would want from an action RPG and more. The franchise is taking a big step forward by having the 2D artwork of the past now imagined in 3D so you can enjoy the world in a much more detailed way.

You’ll play as either a male or female main character, and embark on a journey that’ll take you to many lands and ask you to fight against terrifying creatures on your quest. But don’t worry–you won’t be fighting alone. You’ll have a squad of characters at your beck and call, and together, you can push back the evils of this world!

#27 Black Myth: Wukong

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

The legend of Sun Wukong, aka the Monkey King, has been told for hundreds of years and has inspired numerous characters across many forms of media. How would you like to actually take on the role of the Monkey King in the very universe he helped inspire? The team behind Black Myth: Wukong holds the book Journey to the West in the highest regard, and this game will attempt to tell a very true version of the story. Use both the Monkey King’s staff and his magic in order to fight foes of various nature, all the while trying to complete your own journey to Godhood.

#26 Farathan

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Now, let’s go to a game that we know is coming and aims to be rather ambitious with its story and gameplay. Farathan puts you in the role of a young prince who was called to take over the throne for his missing father. However, before that could happen, your convoy is attacked, you hit your head and lose your skills, and everyone thinks you’re dead.

What happens next? Well, that’s up to you. The game promises to have a vast world to explore and won’t hold your hand as you try and figure out what to do with it.

Will you try and reclaim what’s yours? Or will you take this “way out” and just explore the world without any strings?

#25 Kristala

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Action RPGs can have all sorts of protagonists for you to play as. Sometimes, they’ll let you customize your character to “fit who you want to be.” Or sometimes you play a “generic-looking protagonist” who’s surrounded by a great crew of characters!

But in Kristala, you’ll get to be a cat warrior. We’re being serious here. The game is focused around you being a cat warrior and using your weapons, cat-like reflexes, and agility to get through the game.

You’ll be able to customize how your cat warrior plays, whether they be masters of the blade or magic; you’ll have fun either way. You could say the game is the cat’s meow.

#24 The Quinfall

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

How about an MMORPG to change things up a bit? The Quinfall boasts the “largest MMORPG area” within a title, and they seem intent to back that up by not just having the space to have fun in but doing numerous things in it.

For example, the world isn’t just there; it’s alive. It has seasons, it changes from day to night, and you’ll need to adapt to what’s happening around you.

Regarding combat, you won’t just be battling foes 1v1. You can do massive ship battles or go do castle sieges to see if you can come out on top!

With a vast world to explore, you’ll have fun for a while.

#23 Pax Dei

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Let’s continue with the MMO realm to discuss the upcoming grand-scale title called Pax Dei. The title is meant to bring players together while also encouraging them to “make their own stories” as they go. The lands that you’ll inhabit don’t just have players fighting one another. There are also ghosts and all kinds of magic you can wield should you so desire.

The kind of adventure you have is up to you. You can make a home for yourself and establish a clan to dominate the area. Or you can go on a grand adventure and seek out everything that lies within the lands. The choice is yours.

#22 Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: February 13, 2024

Don’t Nod has a new game in the works with Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden. While the studio might be best known for the adventure title Life is Strange, they have delivered an action RPG experience before with Vampyr. In Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden, players take the role of a few characters considered Banishers. It’s their job to cleanse the world from different hostile supernatural forces and ghosts that roam the area. Unfortunately, during a case that went wrong, one of the Banishers lost their life and was forced to become a spirit. Aiding in the case still to cleanse the world, our protagonist will seek out a journey to potentially bring our fallen allies back from their newfound plight.

#21 Where Winds Meet

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Here’s an upcoming open-world RPG that will put you in charge of a swordsman with the fate of a nation in their hands. Where Winds Meet will put you at the end of one Chinese dynasty and at the start of another.

You are a lone swordsman who has returned home and seeks to right the wrongs of the past and blaze a bright path into the future.

But here’s the twist. The game isn’t solely focused on combat. You can choose to do things of a more medical nature or build up the kingdom versus fighting enemies. Or, you can wield your sword how you want to and slice down those who stole your life!

#20 Blue Protocol

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

One of the classic RPG “tropes” that developers love to use is a main character who doesn’t know their origins and has to forge a path to find them.

Well, in Blue Protocol, you will be doing just that. Naturally, that means you’ll be going to various places all over the world, several worlds in fact, and you’ll collect tons of party members to have fun with and battle alongside!

Also, like many RPGs, you’ll get the chance to customize your protagonist from top to bottom to look and act how you want them to. Once you’re ready? Head out into the world, fight monsters, and learn the truth! Or just fight monsters.

#19 Earth From Another Sun

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5 PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: 2024

Earth From Another Sun is an upcoming sandbox game. Unfortunately, details are a bit scarce when writing this description. However, players will be able to explore different planets and control an army as they battle against various forces within planets. With that said, it’s not only a single-player experience. Players can also get into some multiplayer action as they attempt to see how well you dominate the galaxy when other players are trying to chart out their own territories. Fortunately, if you’re looking for something new within the game, the developers are providing the necessary tools to ensure players can create and share new content.

#18 Rise of the Ronin

Platform: PS5

Release Date: 2024

A Ronin is a “samurai without a master,” their “legend” has been etched upon both Japan and the world due to their actions for better or worse. In Rise of the Ronin, you’ll head to a version of Japan that is on the brink of destruction and chaos. Forces from within the country threaten it as much as “invaders” from the West!

Team Ninja is the one behind this, and they’ll be bringing their trademark style of action to gamers while also putting them in an “authentic” version of Japan with a story they shape by their actions. What will the nation look like when you’re done with it?

#17 Lost Soul Aside

Platform: PC PS4 PS5

Release Date: 2024

We admittedly don’t know much about Lost Soul Aside, but the info we do have points to this being an action RPG to keep an eye on. The synopsis for the game cites that the title will have stunning graphics due to it being rendered on the Unreal Engine. Plus, it boasts a “unique combat system” that will make it feel engaging on multiple levels.

They promise that the battles will be “fluid and intense” and that the story will be “engaging.” True, plenty of RPGs say that, and not all of them live up to the hype. But sometimes? You have to take a swing and try something new!

#16 The First Descendant

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5 PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: 2024

At first, The First Descendant might seem more like a shooter than an action RPG. But the beauty of the game is that it’s both! The title will blend shooter, RPG, and co-op play into a unique experience for you to customize to fit your style and ensure there’s always something to do!

The characters, AKA the “Descendants,” have unique skills and personalities to choose from, and that doesn’t even talk about the numerous guns you’ll have at your disposal that you can swap in and out to fit your “perfect mold.

Oh, and did we mention there’s a deep story, too? Because there is!

#15 Fable

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

Some of you might be surprised that the upcoming reboot of Fable is so low on this list. But there’s a good reason for that. The franchise has always been a kind of “high fantasy” where your choices matter, and you’ll have a lot of freedom.

But in truth, the games have almost always underdelivered on what they promised, and that has fans wary. Sure, the CG trailer for the game looked good, but is that enough to warrant a return to the franchise? Only time will tell, so you might want to see what else it promises before you get it.

#14 NEO BERLIN 2087

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Nolan was just a simple detective trying to do his job when everything in Neo Berlin got turned upside down. When the Police Chief is killed, everyone is out to find his killer. Nolan seeks out the man’s daughter to potentially get answers, but all he gets is confusion and trouble.

Everything is on the line as you seek out the truth and attempt to survive the streets of the city and its outskirts. Can you help the chief’s daughter, Natalie, and get justice for her father? Or is such a thing impossible when the whole city is out to get you?

#13 The Inquisitor

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Welcome to a perfect example of “dark fantasy.” The Inquisitor takes place in a world where religious history took a very dark turn, and now you’re one of the results of that darkness. Specifically, you play an Inquisitor who is allowed to do just about anything he wants so long as he gets the results the church he works for craves.

In the game, you’ll be sent to a town that is full of sin and crime and are asked to figure out what’s happening there. Your actions will affect the story’s directions, so you’ll soon find out what kind of Inquisitor you are.

#12 Gothic 1 Remake

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Plenty of games are getting the “remake” treatment, and the Gothic 1 Remake will be one to put on your radar. When the first title came out in 2021, many were blown away by its game mechanics, its story, and setting. Now, with high-definition graphics, quality-of-life improvements, and more, you’ll have an even greater time working through the world.

Everything focuses on a mine that was overseen by an overzealous king. But when things went wrong, and the miners rebelled, everything changed.

You are one of the prisoners within the mine. What happens next will be up to you. So good luck with your choices.

#11 Sand Land

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5 PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: 2024

Based on the manga from Akira Toriyama, Sand Land puts you in a world where water is scarce, and the desert seems infinite. If you want to get out of it alive, you must load up and prepare for action!

As the “Fiend Prince,” you’ll team up with some unusual characters to head across the desert to find a mythical water source that could answer everyone’s problems. But instead of fighting the monsters of the desert yourself, you’ll be outfitting your ride to be a weapon that can’t be beat!

Plus, you can make your own village and build it up to be spectacular!

#10 Path of Exile 2

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Path of Exile 2 is the standalone sequel to the ARPG title that many hail as one of the best in the genre. Not only was it a title that let you be whoever you wanted at any moment, but the development team would constantly update the title with new items, content, and more.

So now, with its sequel, they have years of development experience under their belts to know what gamers want from this title and how to give them even more.

The story will focus on you returning to a certain realm and attempting to stop an evil corruption that is going through the land. But will you be able to? That’s up to you.

#9 Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

How about a clever twist on a popular legend? We all know the tale of Robin Hood and his Merry Men. But what if you could tell that tale in a way that helps the people even more?

In Robin Hood: Sherwood Builders, you’ll become Robin Hood and rob the rich to give to the poor in need. But your help of the people won’t stop there. You’ll use Sherwood Forest to help build a new home free of the evil Sheriff and the corrupt King and help them live a new life.

So when you’re not swashbuckling through the trees and trying to get more riches for the needy, expand your village and see what else you can do with it.

#8 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

In Seattle, vampires have had a tenuous claim over the city for some time. They’ve been hiding in the shadows, making moves and trying to keep the “masquerade” up so that the “common people” don’t do anything rash. But when war threatens to burst, you must help turn the tide or let it rush out.

In Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, you’ll play an Elder Vampire who has the power to change everything that is coming. But whether you do is up to you. Your actions will directly affect the game, what happens to whom, and more.

But don’t forget, you’re a vampire. So go and feed when you need to to continue to do your important work.

#7 The Witcher Remake

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

Are you ready to become Geralt of Rivia once again? One of the ironies of the trilogy from CD Projekt Red is that the first game, and technically the second, depending on who you talk to, very much flew under the radar of most people. One of the reasons is likely due to the technology of the time and the game not “feeling what it could be,” which obviously was rectified in the third entry.

However, with The Witcher Remake that the developer has confirmed, you’ll get a new chance to be Geralt again while also taking on his first adventure in a new light. Hope you got enough potions!

#6 Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5 PS4 Xbox One

Release Date: 2024

The team at FromSoftware has not missed in over a decade thanks to their dedication to making the Souls genre even more in-depth and fun for players while also challenging them in many ways. Their biggest title won numerous titles, including Game of the Year, by many pundits, and now, the first DLC for the title is coming via Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree.

Admittedly, the developer has been rather lax in discussing what the DLC will be about. However, the released teases indicate that we’ll get more lore, a battle with a key demigod of the universe, and more.

Plus, you’re going to die in the DLC. We all know it will happen, so just accept it and move on.

#5 Avowed

Platform: PC XSX|S

Release Date: 2024

The action RPG has had many studios diving in to make their mark over the years, but Obsidian Entertainment was a team that helped elevate the genre in new ways. Fast forward to 2024, and they’re hoping to do the same thing with a new perspective via Avowed.

The game will place you within a familiar world but in a different land, as you’ll be an envoy to a kingdom that has been tasked with checking out a plague in a distant realm. But once you arrive and start poking around, you’ll soon realize that things aren’t what they appear.

Build your character the way you want so you can deliver maximum damage with weapons, magic, or both!

#4 Dragon’s Dogma 2

Platform: PC XSX|S PS5

Release Date: 2024

Capcom did 2023 in the best way possible by stacking the deck with their numerous franchises and letting fans enjoy the diverse gaming experience. But in 2024, they’re bringing back a franchise a decade-in-waiting via Dragon’s Dogma 2.

The original team is back to ensure that the second title not only picks up where the second game left off but improves upon what the original title did by doing things they couldn’t before due to technology restraints.

Many of your favorite systems will return, including the return of the Pawns! So, create your character and see what you want to do with the world!

#3 The New Witcher Saga

CD Projekt Red has gotten back some of their good standing with gamers, and it couldn’t have come at a better time because, as we already noted, their original beloved series is coming back in multiple forms. They’re remaking the original, and now, they’re making a new saga.

What we know about this saga is minimal, but that won’t stop fans from being excited about what’s coming. Case in point, the original trilogy is hailed as one of the greatest RPG trilogies of all time, which is high praise. Just the third entry alone got loads of sales, awards, and praise and is the prime example of handling an entry and its DLC.

#2 Final Fantasy XVI

Platform: PC

Release Date: 2024

We know what you’re thinking, “Wait a minute, didn’t this game already release?” Yes, it was released on PS5, but it’s likely to come out on PC in 2024. After all, while the game from Square Enix did well on their newest console, it didn’t exactly “blow the doors down” in terms of sales.

That means a PC port to help bolster numbers is almost required at this point. Plus, plenty of people still don’t have a PlayStation 5 and will want to dive into the latest entry of the beloved RPG franchise.

The mature tone, action-focused battle system, and deep narrative did impress people, so we’ll see if they can do it again.

#1 Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Platform: PS5

Release Date: February 29, 2024

There are a few titles from this list that could’ve taken the #1 spot, but Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is highly-anticipated to a monumental degree.

Rebirth will continue the remade and remastered story of FFVII, but this time, we’ll finally be out of Midgard, getting to explore the vast world. The gorgeous title will only be coming to PlayStation 5 to start due to its graphical demands. Given that Remake was so solid in its gameplay, you can totally expect Rebirth to be just as great.