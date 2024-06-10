The Casting of Frank Stone Devs Discuss Game’s Inspiration

The game is scheduled to release sometime in 2024.

First revealed in late 2023, The Casting of Frank Stone is a new IP set within the popular Dead by Daylight universe. Supermassive Games, known for their work on horror titles like Until Dawn, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and The Quarry, has been hard at work on the spooky upcoming single-player cinematic title in collaboration with Behaviour Interactive, aiming for a 2024 release.

In a new interview with Gameranx, Steve Goss, the game’s Creative Director, detailed how the collaboration between the two studios began.

“We started talking just over two years ago. And as soon as we did we knew there was a real connection between us, and the idea of exploring a single-player Dead by Daylight game immediately struck us as an exciting and interesting project to collaborate on,” Goss said.

“At Supermassive Games we love to hook our games and their stories into real world horror mythology, legends and stories, and the thought of exploring and exposing such a lore rich world was a perfect fit for our type of dark storytelling and game making – so we seized the opportunity to work together with both hands!”

Fans are anxious to see how the story of Dead by Daylight is translated into a single-player cinematic experience. The game will include environmental puzzles, quick time events, and tough decisions that impact the outcome of the story.

“We draw inspiration from across the universe of horror, dark fantasy and twisted mythologies – there is no one inspiration we lean on,” Goss explained. “For The Casting of Frank Stone, we dove deep into the lore of Dead by Daylight and pulled up threads of the lore to support an all new story in that twisted universe.

We crafted a story we wanted to tell, themes and characters we wanted to explore – all built upon the deep and fascinating world we uncovered – drawing our approach and Behaviour’s creation together felt natural – a seamless melding together.”

The Casting of Frank Stone will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2024.