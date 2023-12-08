Supermassive Games Reveals The Casting of Frank Stone

Supermassive Games has been known for delivering some thrilling horror experiences. So it wasn’t a surprise that their next game is keeping up that theme. During The Game Awards, it was unveiled that The Casting of Frank Stone will be their next major video game release.

However, this won’t be a completely new IP as it’s actually set within the popular Dead by Daylight video game universe. If you don’t recall, Dead by Daylight has been branching out with new video game titles, and this will be one of the first single-player experiences you can dive into.

We don’t have too much information about the game right now. This was just unveiled, but it looks like we are going to get a new set of characters and a main antagonist to deal with. Just what awaits players beyond the fog remains to be seen, but Supermassive Games has been a solid game development studio that has been able to deliver some thrilling horror experiences in the past.

Just like with the past game installments released from the folks over at Supermassive Games, you can expect plenty of choices to be made. Depending on your choices will determine just where the storyline will take players. So expect to play the game a few times to see just how the story could have ended if you chose wisely.

For now, you can check out the world premiere trailer for The Casting of Frank Stone in the video we have embedded below. Meanwhile, we’ll have to continue waiting for Supermassive Games to tease a bit more about what this game will entail and how it connects with the beloved Dead by Daylight universe.