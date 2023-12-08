Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II Gets A Full Gameplay Trailer At The Game Awards 2023

There is a lot of emphasis on combat in this trailer.

Ninja Theory has unveiled the latest gameplay trailer for Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga.

The Game Awards 2023 debuted this new gameplay trailer, which showed Senua fighting through dreams and enemies real and imagined. The combat is a huge focus of the trailer, and we see interesting elements like other fighters intervening to help Senua.

As Hellblade fans may already know, this franchise does not depict a glamorous woman warrior. Senua is a Pict, a people who lived in Scotland in the early Middle Ages, before the Vikings. Of course, they lived to meet the people who became the Vikings, the Norsemen. Ninja Theory have also revealed the game’s setting in Iceland. At this time, Iceland is not a temperately warm, comfortable European country that’s become a punchline in the cartoon Freakazoid. This is the time when the Norsemen are settling Iceland, and it’s not a particularly safe place for a Pict to explore.

Now, the original game made it explicit that many of Senua’s fights and struggles with gods are partly a figment of her own imagination. We had hints that she would face the same kinds of trials in Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga, but considering that we have moved settings to a completely different part of Europe, we don’t know exactly what parts are imaginary, and what could be real fights she faces in her new battleground.

The moment that another fighter takes down an enemy who was facing Senua could be a cutscene. However, it seems to have been placed there for Ninja Theory to hint that there could be some kind of game mechanic related to it. Is this something like a summon that the player could bring up to spare Senua from some of her fights?

We also see that Senua will be doing a lot of exploring, across different settlements, entering caves and other harsh habitations. This punctuates the message that this journey won’t be as riddled with delusions as the first game was. Could she be following the Norsemen, after defeating their gods in her mind? What does she hope to accomplish there, and will her soul ever find the peace that she deserves?

And that’s the nightmarish world that we expect to enter when Microsoft finally releases Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga

Hellblade II: Senua’s Saga will be releasing on Xbox Series X|S and Windows via Steam. It will also be on Game Pass. You can watch the full trailer below.

You can see some screenshots below.

