God of War Ragnarok Valhalla Free DLC Unveiled

The Game Awards 2023 has kicked off, and with it have come some incredible video game reveals. But one of the surprise announcements today was a free DLC for God of War Ragnarok. If you are not done playing through the game and want another reason to revisit Kratos, then this DLC might keep you busy this holiday season. Not too many details have been unveiled just yet, but God of War Ragnarok Valhalla is coming our way in just a few short days.

That’s right, the free DLC is just days away. The DLC is going to be made available for players on December 12, 2023. While the details are scarce, this game was a massive hit right out of the gate. So we’re sure there will be more than a few players eager to dive back into this installment. For now, check out the latest trailer release, which we have embedded right down below.

From what we know so far, thanks to PlayStation Blog, this will be an epilogue storyline for players to dive into. We know that this will be after the departure of Atreus, and we’re once again following Kratos. It’s said that Kratos and Mimir will go through new trials as they reflect on the past. Each run is said to be a roguelike where you will have new challenges to face against. So expect plenty of different enemies to come up and even some attributes for Kratos to use.

So this might be a great DLC to test your mettle. Can you conquer Valhalla and the challenges that will come with each run? If you fail, then it’s right back to the start. Best of all, the DLC will offer five difficulty levels so you can choose just how much of a challenge you want. Fortunately, this is a DLC that you can take on at any time. That might be perfect for players who were looking for something to help tie them over for the next major release.

Again, it’s important to note that this is free. If you own a copy of God of War Raganarok, then you can download the DLC on December 12, 2023. Just in time for that holiday break!