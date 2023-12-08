Persona 3 Reload Gets New Trailer At Game Awards

The Game Awards were always going to have big announcements about what would be coming in the future of gaming. However, we also knew they would have announcements about the games that were coming soon that we could enjoy. During the preshow, a new trailer for Persona 3 Reload highlighted that fact. While nothing truly groundbreaking was shown within it, it did cast more of a light on the plot that we’ll get to see in modern form, and getting to see the “Dark Hour” like never before. So, if you’ve never gotten to enjoy the game before, this will be the version to play.

As we see in the trailer below, the main character, which you can make male or female, is taken to a new part of Japan as a student, and they enter the “Dark Hour,” which is a mysterious period between the real world and a realm of monsters. After ending up there, you’re saved by fellow students who formed a group called S.E.E.S. and are trying to end the Dark Hour so life can go back to normal. You join them after unlocking your Persona and try to unravel the mysteries of this place.

But that won’t be the only thing you’re doing. When you’re not investigating the Dark Hour, you’ll be going through life as a student and making friends and relationships within the S.E.E.S. group and beyond. In doing so, you’ll learn more about the world around you and possibly learn to build a romantic relationship with someone of your choosing. Your social links are a key part of the game, so choose wisely who you wish to be with.

However, as you continue to go through the game, things will get dark, and your friends will rely on you to help figure things out and give them motivation to fight on, even when everything seems hopeless. Can you end the reign of Tartarus and bring sanity back to the world?

This is what it means to live. 🤍



Go on an emotional journey and walk the delicate line between life and death in this special Persona 3 Reload trailer for #TheGameAwards



Persona 3 Reload releases February 2, 2024. Pre-order your copy today! https://t.co/lFvNMJu27i pic.twitter.com/6GmETsGvt9 — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) December 8, 2023

The game has been completely overhauled from its original version, including modern graphics that feel more like the 5th entry and a U.I. that mimics the last entry while also having a style and flair that fits this game. If that wasn’t enough, the voice acting behind the characters is new, and so you’ll get to relearn what it’s like to love these characters all over again.

Persona 3 Reload will arrive on the console and P.C. on February 2nd.