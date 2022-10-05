14 Best Upcoming Beat ‘em Up Games of 2023

While action games have been around for a while, sometimes you just want a title where you can wail on enemies until they’re down for the count. Here are 14 games that are coming out next year that’ll do that for you.

#14 Party Animals

Release date: 2023

Developer: Recreate Games

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S

Publishers: Recreate Games, Source Technology

Yeah…this game is honestly pretty simple, and pretty weird if we can be honest with you. Party Animals is very much a party game. One where you will be able to control a bunch of animals and fight it out on a variety of levels to do one simple task: get a gummy bear.

Yeah, it’s as weird as it sounds, and yet, as you look at the game, you honestly have to wonder how fun it is to control these animals. They actually promise you that you’ll be able to screw with people in the game in over 100 different ways. Or, you can team up to take everyone else out.

What will you choose?

#13 Another Crab’s Treasure

Developer: Aggro Crab

Publisher: Aggro Crab

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, Microsoft Windows

Release: 2023

If you thought that last game was wacky, wait until you hear about Another Crab’s Treasure! Because in this title, you’ll play as a crab who has had its shell repossessed. That’s not something you hear every day. Yet, it’s this hermit crab’s reality!

Now, you have to go through the waters and use any major piece of trash you find as a new shall as you fight enemies and work to buy back your shell.

But wait, there’s more. As you explore, you’ll slowly find yourself unraveling a mystery of why the oceans are so polluted.

Will you be able to get back what’s rightfully yours?

#12 Troublemaker

Developer: Gamecom Team

Publisher: Freedom Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: 2023

What’s that? You want a more straight-up beat’em up title? Ok, then Troublemaker is one to put on your list.

You’ll play as Budi, a transfer student to an Indonesian school, one that prides itself on its annual fighting tournament! Known as “Raise Your Gang”, it’s here that you’ll go and climb the social circle by literally beating up anyone and everyone that gets in your way.

But don’t think it’s all a fighting game. Oh no. You’ll still have to go through high school, make sure you make good grades, try and get a girlfriend and you know, STAY ALIVE!!! We’re just saying.

#11 Dicey Krime: Traveler of Time

Developer: Black Onyx Interactive

Publisher: Black Onyx Interactive

Release date: January 2023

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Oh, look at that, another wacky beat’em up game, it’s almost as if people really like making these kinds of games…

Anyway, Dicey Krime: Traveler of Time will feature you playing as three very unique characters who have been training for a long time to go and save the world. The catch is that you’ll be going back in time to certain spots all around the world to do it. The game is meant to be both action-packed and comedic. Which will show in both the action moves you’ll perform, and the music that you’ll hear as you travel around.

Will you be able to rid the world of violence?

#10 Shred & Tear: Explosive Kajun

Developer: Lucid Realm Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Publishers: Lucid Realm Games, Shady Corner Games

Release date: 2023

This one we’re putting a warning label on. Because Shred & Tear: Explosive Kajun is meant to be a game that’s all about fan-service amidst you trying to save the world from an alien invasion. How does that work? Well, when the aliens known as “TEABAG” invaded Earth, they took the Earth’s main heroine and transformed her into a more mech version of herself…with plenty of skin showing.

Now, you’ll have to go through brutal waves of combat all the while fighting off the heroine in order to save her and the planet. The game is meant to be brutal, but also have events that will “please” certain gamers. You’ve been warned, and we’re moving on.

#9 Asterix and Obelix XXXL: The Ram from Hibernia

Release: TBA

Developer: OSome Studio

Publisher: Microïds

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Seriously, that’s a long name, so we’re only going to say it one more time, ok? Asterix and Obelix XXXL: The Ram from Hibernia is the continuation of this beat’em up universe. One that is a mix of our history and their own. In this case, you’ll be playing as a set of warriors from Gaul, who are charged by a princess to seek out the golden ram that was once her father’s.

The problem is that many of the lands you will go to are watched over by Romans. So, you’ll need to work together with your crew and literally hurl the Romans into the air so they’ll stop bothering you.

#8 Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence

Publisher: Console Labs

Release date: TBA

Developers: Console Labs, Blue Sunset Games

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Again with the names, can’t we just go a bit basic at times?

Anyway, Skinny & Franko: Fists of Violence is actually a sequel to a previous game that was popular in the 90s. True to form, this title takes place almost 30 years after the events of the previous game. You are Franko, a man who is determined to help his friend out of trouble, so with Skinny by his side, they’ll cause all sorts of havoc in Poland in order to make their point and beat up a whole lot of people.

A lot of effort was put into this game, including the custom sprites and animations. So try it out and see how it works for you.

#7 Pull Stay

Release date: 2023

Developer: Nito Souji

Publisher: Nito Souji

Platform: Microsoft Windows

A true game that uses the phrase “art imitating life” literally, Pull Stay is a game made by a man who in Japan is known as a Hikikomori. It translates to “Shut-In” if you didn’t know, and the game is meant to reflect how life sometimes feels to him.

You’ll play as Susumu, a similar shut-in who is trying to fight off the hordes of people who are trying to “reach out to him” and get him to come outside for a variety of reasons. You’ll need to use a variety of skills and traps in order to fight them off. Even if that means breaking into other houses to get new materials.

It’s an odd game, but it clearly has meaning.

#6 Amira

Release date: 2023

Developer: Jondob Games

Publisher: Jondob Games

Platform: PC

The story of Amira is honestly rather unique. You will play as a young girl who has for years done all she could to defend her family and land from monsters. Typical fare, right? Except, she learns that this was prewritten. As in it was her “role” to do this, and only this, and never question it.

Once she learns about this, she goes out on a quest to explore this land of “rules and traditions” and to find out her true place in it, and get to write her own stories about life.

The hack-and-slash title will have plenty for you to fight as you go across the lands and grow your characters’ power, as well as her story.

#5 Spine

Developer: Nekki

Publisher: Nekki

Platform: Microsoft Windows

Release date: TBA

Many games will happily tell you that they’re trying to be “like an action movie” in terms of their gameplay. Spine though wants to really give you that feel via its cinematic battles.

In the title, you’ll be in a Cyberpunk city where an AI has turned it into “heaven on Earth”, but you and others aren’t so fooled. You’ll suit up and give augmentations to your body in order to be faster and stronger as you wield a variety of guns and take on enemies.

You’ll feel just like an action hero with all the moves you’ll be able to do. So test them all out, and see how far you can go!

#4 Clash: Artifacts of Chaos

Release date: February 9, 2023

Developer: ACE Team

Platforms: PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 5

Publishers: Nacon, BIGBEN INTERACTIVE

Now here’s a title that will look and feel unlike many of the games on this list. In Clash: Artifacts of Chaos, you’ll play as a martial artist master who takes in a mysterious child under his protection. The problem though is that very powerful forces want this boy, and as a result, you’ll have to have a lot of serious fights.

Use your variety of martial arts abilities, and learn new ones, to create your own fighting style that’ll help you progress through the game.

What’s more, the game has a special dice battle mode before major encounters that will let the winner pick certain stipulations on how the fight will go.

Will you be able to learn the truth and keep the little one safe?

#3 Streets of Chaos

Platforms: PC

Developer: Bonfa Games

Publisher: Bonfa Games

Release date: TBA

If you don’t get the joke/reference in this title, you’ve not been playing video games for very long. Streets of Chaos is a side-scroller beat’em up in the style of many classic side-scrollers from the 90s.

You’ll start out as Franco, a man who is traveling all over the world in order to find his missing brother. As he progresses he’ll be backed up by his friends Manuel and Sophie. Using these three you’ll take on hordes of enemies and try and come out of each street fight alive.

Each of these fighters you control will have different pros and cons. Including their strength, their skills, what weapons they can use and dual-wield, and so on.

#2 Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League

Release date: 2023

Developer: Rocksteady Studios

Publisher: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Platforms: Xbox Series X and Series S, Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5

At this point, we’re REALLY hoping that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League really does come out next year. Because it was actually supposed to come out this year, but it kept getting delayed.

The team at Rocksteady (who made the Batman Arkham trilogy) have been hard at work on this title, so it should be quality whenever it finally comes out. The title will have you playing as Harley Quinn, King Shark, Deadshot and Captain Boomerang as they try and defeat a corrupted Justice League.

What are the odds of their survival? Not good, but you can change it if you play it!

#1 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Platform: PlayStation 5

Release date: 2023

Yes, we did just put two superhero games at the end of this list, DEAL WITH IT!!!

Anyway… Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is easily one of the most-anticipated games of next year. Mainly because the first game was straight-up beloved by fans and critics alike. To the extent that it was recently ported to PC and PS5 and fans who didn’t get to play it before are loving it for the first time.

While we don’t know all that will happen in the game, we know that it’ll star both Peter Parker and Miles Morales as Spider-Man this time around, and Venom will be in the game.

You can also expect new twists on the combat and the characters that will show up. Should be a great time.