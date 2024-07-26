Xbox 360 Game Store Is Closing, They Are Giving One Last

Xbox 360 will be shutting down its online marketplace on July 29th, 2024. After 19 years players that found comfort within the Xbox 360 have one last chance to get some notable games before it is shut down forever. Another memorable moment in history is about to take place as recent the Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS stores also closed down.

With the final days approaching Microsoft is giving massive discounts to players before they shut down the online store for good. While this is strictly for the Xbox 360 Consoles, other Xbox consoles are also able to have access to the games since they are backwards compatible. Meaning players can get these beloved games on sale that were designed for the Xbox 360 on their Xbox as well. Players can check out the store here.

This includes digital versions and retail titles with some digital-only games that will vanish entirely from legal availability when Xbox 360 Marketplace goes down for good. Looking over the list, the sales are pretty good, and the very beloved games are discounted to just a few dollars that you would never imagine would have been priced so low. Thanks to GamesRadar, we won’t miss out on these deals as the last days for the Xbox 360 come closer and closer.

Be sure to check out the games that are on sale before it might end up being too late as the last day for the Marketplace are on July 29th, giving players only a few days to get the games.