Xbox 360 Store Is Shutting Down Next Year

It’s been quite a few years since Microsoft’s successful Xbox 360 platform launched. Quite a bit of attention was put onto the platform with thrilling video games, but we’re going to see a big change. Now if you’re still keeping your Xbox 360 consoles going and enjoying video games, it’s worth marking your calendars. There’s an official shutoff date for the Xbox 360 store. You’ll have a limited amount of time to go online and purchase Xbox 360 games and DLC from the official Xbox storefront.

Microsoft’s CVP of Xbox player services, Dave McCarthy, took to the Xbox Wire blog post today. It’s been revealed that Microsoft will be closing down access to the Xbox 360 storefront in July of 2024. This means you can no longer purchase video game content and DLC. That doesn’t mean you’ll lose out on access to the video games you’ve already acquired. Instead, this is just a last call to get any of the video game titles you might have missed out on.

The blog post goes on to celebrate the accomplishments and success Xbox 360 has had over the years with previous game hits. However, July 29, 2024, will be the date that Xbox will stop supporting the ability to purchase new games, DLC, and other entertainment content from the Xbox 360 store on the console and the Xbox 360 Marketplace. That means the Movies & TV app will also no longer function on the Xbox 360. So your purchased content will need to be accessed through more modern Xbox platforms or available through the Movies Anywhere app and website.

Support will still be available for players to access these games already purchased. Likewise, you should also be able to re-download any of the video games you already own. You’ll also find that the Xbox 360 games will still be accessible for online gameplay. That’s just as long as the servers for these games are still supported. So right now, it looks like you have just under a year to grab up any of those Xbox 360 backlog titles or DLC that’s been on your list. This might also mean some additional sales and promotions might soon be present to cut consumers a bit of a break on these video game titles. You can learn more about the new changes being made to the Xbox 360 storefront right here on the official Xbox Wire blog.