Dead Island 2 Will Release On An Unidentified Platform

There was plenty of excitement and hype over the Dead Island 2 release. The video game was first announced several years ago before it went into development hell. Fans waited what felt like an eternity for this game to make its way out into the marketplace. We saw the game project exchange developer hands between its announcement and the eventual release. It wouldn’t be until Dambuster Studios received the IP that we saw Dead Island 2 actually launch into the marketplace earlier this year.

Dead Island 2 was rather well received. Critics and fans enjoyed the game, and it sold well enough that we might end up seeing another installment down the road. However, thanks to a report from VGC, we learned that Embracer Group held an earnings call today in which the CEO Lars Wingefors brought up Dead Island 2. Again, it was noted that the performance was well, and the focus is now on promotions. Copies will still sell, and it’s believed that there should be another resurgence for the game when additional content is added.

For instance, we know some DLC expansions will further add new storylines to the game. However, that’s not the only thing Dead Island 2 has in store. It also appears that we’ll see Dead Island 2 receive a brand-new release. The earnings call did mention that Dead Island 2 would be coming to another platform in 2024. This new release would also help boost the amount of sales for the base game. However, it’s not indicated just what this mystery platform would be.

Out of speculation, this could be a release on the Steam digital marketplace, as right now, the game is only available on the Epic Games Store. Otherwise, we might see some kind of a release for the Nintendo platform. We currently have the Nintendo Switch, although it’s believed that we might see a Nintendo Switch successor soon. If that’s the case, then we might see Dead Island 2 launch for whatever it is that Nintendo has planned next.

Whatever the case ends up being, we’ll have to wait for the game port to be revealed. Currently, Dead Island 2 can be picked up and played for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. We also have a Before You Buy video coverage of the game, which you can view down below.