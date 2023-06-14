Dead Island 2 Will Have Two Expansions Coming Soon

Fans of the Dead Island franchise have been waiting on a sequel for years. It took quite a good bit of time before that game ever came to fruition. Now that we have a copy in our hands, most have likely already gone through the game campaign and are wondering what might be next. Fortunately, if you found the game to be entertaining, then you have more content underway, starting with a release later this year. Dambuster Studios is putting out two expansions into the marketplace.

Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that Dambuster Studios is bringing out two expansions into Dead Island 2. The video game expansions don’t have too much detail right now, but at the very least, we know they are in the works and should hopefully have some more insight sooner rather than later. It’s worth noting that these are story-focused expansions, and the first of the two expansions won’t be available until later this year.

The first expansion coming to the game is called Haus, and that’s slated for Q4 2023. All that we know about Haus is that it will focus on a billionaire who kicks off a techno-death cult to prepare for the apocalypse. Meanwhile, in Q2 of 2024, we’ll get the SOLA Festival expansion. This is centered around a rave, so expect hordes of young attendees to deal with.

How does a billionaire prepare for the zompocalypse? A techno-death cult with a healthy splash of debauchery and gore! The first story expansion, Haus, will release in Q4, 2023. Dead Island

Welcome to the SOLA festival, where LA’s party people can greenwash their way to ecstasy and save the planet, one rave at a time. So L.A! SOLA Festival, will launch in Q2, 2024. Dead Island

Of course, the details are light, and we’re not sure if we’ll have any additional protagonists to go through these expansions. However, while these expansions might be in the works and not ready to release quite yet, there are some in-game content packs that you can download, which are the premium character packs and the Til Dawn Collection. More information can be found directly on the Dead Island website.

As mentioned, Dead Island 2 has already been released into the marketplace; if you don’t already own a copy of the game, you can purchase one for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC platforms. In the meantime, if you want our overall impressions of the gameplay experience, then we do have a Before You Buy video coverage on the title, which you can view down below.