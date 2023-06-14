Korean Rating Emerges For Lego 2K Goooal! – Is This Sumo Digital’s Football Game?

We could be all wrong and this is an upcoming 2K Lego business management sim. But I doubt it.

LEGO 2K Goooal! has emerged with a rating from the Korean video games rating board.

As reported by Gematsu, the Game Rating and Administration Committee (GRAC) of Korea has revealed that a game with this title has recently received a rating, though Gematsu and other outlets were not able to verify the actual rating.

The GRAC does list their own classification system in English on their website, though the actual rating for LEGO 2K Goooal! has not yet been indexed on this site as well.

Of course, LEGO 2K Drive was leaked early, and rapidly received its own official reveal. LEGO 2K Drive’s ESRB rating is E10, so we may expect that LEGO 2K Goooal! will receive a similar rating. That rating would reflect that the games are mostly harmless and inoffensive for children.

Now, rumors of 2K Games’ deal with Lego had been running rampant for over a year now, but now that we know the deal is real, we have reason to believe we also know more about this game based on those rumors.

And those rumors suggested that Sumo Digital were hired to produce this upcoming football game for 2K Games.

Now we may all be incredibly mistaken, and Lego and 2K Games have actually commissioned a business management sim about sales departments, but we’re going to wager that it’s more likely that this is an upcoming footie game.

It’s an interesting time for such a game to be produced, as EA is set to part ways with FIFA on their long running FIFA football game franchise. EA seems confident about going forward without that license, making future games in that franchise under the name EA Sports FC.

It’s also an interesting set of circumstances for Lego, who have decided to end the exclusivity contract with TT Games. It had emerged that TT Games recently ran into extreme management issues, leading to crunch in development of Lego games like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Traveler’s Tales, now merged with Giant Interactive to form TT Games, had been a very good developer for Lego video games in the past, particularly renowned for the Lego Batman trilogy. But the current spate of bad press seemed to reflect on real life issues with the studio, creating a new era for Lego video games from other developers.

These circumstances are unfortunate for the industry. While TT Games tries to find their way, Sumo Digital has an opportunity to reach out to a new young audience with an original IP. Hopefully they can deliver where other recent Lego games have not.