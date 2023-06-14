Starfield Has A Rage Quit Button Easter Egg

Starfield is one of the more anticipated video game titles released this year. Bethesda has been hard at work to develop and deliver its next major IP. However, since its creation, the development studio had since been acquired under Microsoft’s control. So going forward, the development was focused purely on Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. During the past Xbox Games Showcase, we got a new look into Starfield thanks to a deep dive direct.

This deep dive was rather packed with information regarding the game. We have plenty of exciting components to look into with the nearly hour-long showcase just on this next RPG from The Elder Scrolls and Fallout developers. However, you might be surprised that there was an easter egg that you could have picked up on. One of the easter eggs fans are pointing out was featured in the cockpit of a ship. Thanks to a post on Reddit, we’re finding out that a button located in front of the player says Rage Quit.

We’re not sure if this button does anything or not. So far, no statements have come out from the folks over at Bethesda. Chances are this is nothing more than an easter egg. However, some fans might hope this button might trigger something within the game. In the worst case scenarios, perhaps it can self-destruct a ship. At any rate, it’s an easter egg right now that serves no purpose, so we’ll have to continue watching for any news from Bethesda related to this fabled Rage Quit button.

Regardless, there is certainly much more to talk about when it comes to Starfield. As mentioned, there was a recent deep dive into the game. That showcase offered more information about character customizations, abilities, traits, creating ships, and overall gameplay features. We’re nearly over the long dreaded wait for this Starfield release too. Currently, the game is slated to hit the marketplace towards the end of Summer.

More specifically, players can mark their calendars for a September 6, 2023, launch. When the date rolls around, we’ll find the title available for PC and Xbox Series X/S, just as long as there are no additional delays that pop up. In other news regarding this game, the director of Starfield, Todd Howard, recently spoke about how the development team at id Software helped in the creation of the game. Surprisingly, it wasn’t anything to do with combat.