Todd Howard Reveals Where id Software Helped With Starfield Development

Starfield is the next major RPG release under Bethesda. The development studio has been working on this game for quite a while. In fact, it was a title teased years ago, before Microsoft had acquired the company with their Zenimax Media purchase. But since then, the development team has been working on this game for Xbox Series X//S and PC platforms, leaving the PlayStation 5 behind. With one less platform to worry about, it might have given Bethesda a bit more time to polish the game up for its upcoming release.

However, rumors started to swirl not long ago that Bethesda had some help with the game from id Software. It was believed that id Software aided the studio when it came to their combat, and now we’re finding out that’s not true. Recently, IGN had the chance to speak with Bethesda’s Todd Howard, who is the game director behind Starfield. During their conversation, the topic of id Software came up, and Todd opened up about where id Software was able to lend a hand.

In the past, Todd Howard noted that Id Software came in and helped out with the combat for Fallout 4. So it looks like the studio had a good hand in that aspect of the gameplay for Starfield. But it seems that id Software’s focus in Starfield was aiding in the game’s visuals. Todd noted that Bethesda wanted to bring out some aspects of the id Tech engine and incorporate it with the Creation Engine. With Id Software known for their first-person shooters, it seems that some of the visual components, like motion blur, were lifted off their engine to help out Bethesda in their current development project.

Now Starfield had a new major deep dive recently. We got a look into the gameplay along with information regarding exploration, ship creation, and character customization. If you didn’t catch that stream when it happened live, you could view the video and a quick recap of what was showcased right here. Meanwhile, Starfield itself will be launching later this year. As long as there are no unexpected delays, we can mark our calendars down for September 6, 2023, as the game will launch on both PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. In the meantime, you can check out a game trailer for Starfield in the video we have embedded above.