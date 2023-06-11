Starfield Ships, Companions, Character Customization & More Revealed

Starfield is arguably one of the biggest launches for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S console platforms. After Microsoft had acquired ZeniMax Media and with it Bethesda, players would have to turn towards either the PC or Xbox consoles if they wanted to enjoy the latest RPGs from this studio. Going into Xbox Games Showcase, we knew there would be a new deep-dive look into Starfield.

Starfield is Bethesda’s latest IP that would bring players into a new futuristic setting where humanity has expanded outside Earth. The story will place players into a new space explorer decades after a grand war between the two largest factions has ended. Like other Bethesda games, there is plenty of exploration and quests.

When it comes to exploration, Bethesda has expressed that there are over 1,000 different worlds to explore. Likewise, it looks like the studio wanted to expand the scope of what players can expect from their previous games. As a result, you can expect larger cities, more quests, and plenty of interesting characters. One of Bethesda’s most significant settlement locations created will be New Atlantis. From what we gathered, this looks like it will be the main hub for your campaign and acts as the first major settlement of space.

But when you venture out to different planets, you’ll be able first to get a scan of what resources you can acquire. Then upon landing, you can expect exciting locations, creatures, potential enemies, and quests to tackle. Fortunately, you’ll gain some help in the form of companions.

Companions and crew will be featured in the game, where you can potentially meet anywhere within the game. Some companions will bring unique skills to aid in quests or your ship and outposts. Meanwhile, if you’re looking to fill in the crew for your ship, you can hire hands along the way. Of course, it depends on what your ship can hold, which, fortunately, will also feature a robust customization system.

Ships can be customized to your liking. Bethesda revealed that players can buy ships and tweak them however they please. You can get as creative as you like, but each upgrade can majorly affect how your ship handles. You can add components that will adjust how it maneuvers or even how many crew members it can support. Best of all, you won’t be stuck with just one ship. You’ll be able to create several ships and have them on your roster. So it looks like you need something more agile; you can request that ship from your roster to take on or stick with something far larger, filled with a vast crew.

Ship customization is great, but you’ll likely want to ensure you can handle it while exploring. It looks like there’s a fine dance to ensure your ship can maneuver around and fight off whatever enemies may come your way. Get into tense dogfights or even board another ship to take out its inhabitants so you can add another vessel to your roster. Best of all, if it doesn’t suffice your needs, then scrap it for its resources or sell it off.

With all that said, this is your experience. So you can expect a great focus put into the customization of your protagonist. This robust system tweaks not only the look of your character but also its attributes. You’ll get to pick a background to give your character more storyline and starter skills. Then there are traits that you can add that will once again further buff your character in specific areas. All of these traits, skills, and attributes will help tune the gameplay experience more toward your preferred playstyle.

Currently, Starfield is set to launch on September 6, 2023. When this game releases into the marketplace, you’ll find it available for Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass.