Silent Hill 2 Release Date Leaked Online?

Fans of the Silent Hill franchise had been waiting for what felt like an eternity for Konami to bring back the IP. It seemed like the company had forgotten about this survival horror classic, but fortunately, fans were surprised by a sudden resurgence. Konami had since uploaded a new showcase that revealed several Silent Hill projects were in the works. One of the games to be released into the marketplace was a remake of the most popular installment of the series.

Silent Hill 2 is being remade under the development studio, Bloober Team. These are the folks responsible for games like Layers of Fear and The Medium. But now they have quite a heavy task before them. Silent Hill 2 was not only the most beloved installment of the entire franchise for most of the fan base community but remained credited by quite a few as a massive hit for the survival horror genre. We have only seen one trailer so far from this game, and none of it was gameplay footage. But now it looks like a release date might have leaked.

Thanks to a report from Insider Gaming, we’re finding out that an Australian retailer, Gorilla Gaming, had placed a release date for the game. The date this retailer offered is for September 29, 2023, but it’s not an official release date just yet. We have yet to hear from Konami or Bloober Team when it comes to the specific release date for the Silent Hill 2 remake. But, if this release date turns out to be true, then we can likely expect marketing to ramp up for the game soon.

Unfortunately, Silent Hill 2 hasn’t been showcased during any of the events so far this June or even during last month’s PlayStation Showcase. So we’re not sure just when we’ll get the next look into the game. Now if you’re unfamiliar with this game, it’s a standalone experience. Players are taking the role of a man named James, who receives a letter from his believed deceased wife, Mary. However, the letter takes James to Silent Hill, where all sorts of horrors await him. While we wait for more official news to make its way out to the public, you can check out the game announcement trailer in the video embedded above.