Star Wars Outlaws Gets Massive Gameplay Trailer

Easily one of the biggest surprises from the Xbox Games Showcase yesterday was the announcement of Star Wars Outlaws by Ubisoft and Massive. The game would take place between the last two original movies and focus on a new character named Kay Vess. She’s not trying to be a hero; instead, she’s just trying to survive the galaxy despite it being run by the Empire and the Syndicates that are everywhere and seeking “opportunities” of their own. The first announcement was merely the story trailer for the title, but at the Ubisoft Forward event, we got a gameplay reveal and insight into how everything will go.

As you’ll see in the video below, you’ll take on various jobs as Kay as she, her pet Nix, and her droid companion ND try to make it through the galaxy one payday at a time. But to do that means going up against the shadiest people in the galaxy. In the mission we see, she takes on the Pykes, infamous spice runners, among other things, and naturally, things quickly go south.

But that’s where we see a key element of the gameplay. Kay isn’t a Jedi or a Force user of any kind. So she wields a gun that can be set to various modes to help her land the shot she needs. Furthermore, she has Nix, who can press buttons, distract or attack guards, or gather things for her so Kay doesn’t have to leave her defensive position.

Another thing we see is vehicle battles. You’ll get to take on enemies with speeders or have space battles that’ll test how quickly you can strike and how fast you can charge up the hyperdrive. We also see how both the Syndicates and the Empire can make things difficult for Kay and her allies, as she can be branded as a fugitive if she doesn’t play things right and have to run for her life before things get too hairy. You can check out the gameplay trailer below:

As you saw at the end, Kay will be heading all around the galaxy to try and change her life. That will inevitably lead her to a heist of grand proportions. But whether she can complete it might be up to you.

The game definitely has a unique feel to it, and gamers will want to see if this can take the galaxy far, far away to new heights in the gaming space. We’ll find out when Star Wars Outlaws comes out next year.