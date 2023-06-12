Assassin’s Creed Mirage Gets New Story Trailer and Gameplay

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is easily one of Ubisoft’s biggest games coming this year. They’re dialing things back to invoke the original titles’ feel. You’ll be playing a familiar character in Basim and set in Baghdad during a time of great turmoil. But what does it mean to be one of the “Hidden Ones” when you are pretty much hidden to yourself? Can you follow the orders of the brotherhood when your mind is seemingly betraying you with visions you don’t understand? You’ll find out soon enough via a set of trailers that dropped at the Ubisoft Forward today.

First, the team showed us a story trailer that highlights how Basim not only gets recruited by the veteran assassin Roshan but how he starts to question what he does the more he tries to find the truth. The “visions” that he sees seem to indicate something very dark is coming, but what it is remains to be seen. There are also non-assassin characters Basim will meet that will further make him question what he does and who he can trust.

Check out the full story trailer below:

Then, Ubisoft went right into the Assassin’s Creed Mirage gameplay trailer and highlighted many things that will be welcoming to players, old and new. Since you’re focused on only one city, the massive capital of Baghdad, you’ll not only have story missions to complete, but you’ll get to take on contracts to help those in need.

In the gameplay trailer, we see Basim take on one that has him helping a concubine who is accused of being a spy. He must get close to the Captain to save her life without being seen. Plus, doing the entire mission without getting caught is a bonus challenge.

It’s here that we get to see the numerous abilities and tactics that Basim can use to get through the city and stay out of trouble. Yes, you can do the classic “jump into hay bales,” but it’s so much more than that.

For example, he can use blow darts to make enemies go to sleep, which can lure other guards to them. He can use sound devices to distract them enough to get in close for a kill strike and can even take down multiple enemies without breaking a sweat.

With this much freedom, gamers will have lots of fun when the game arrives.

You can check out the full gameplay walkthrough below: