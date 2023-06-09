Assassin’s Creed Mirage Developer Diary Confirms IP Will Return Back To Its Roots

The next major installment to the Assassin’s Creed franchise has already been unveiled to the masses. We’re waiting to get our hands on the next installment, Assassin’s Creed Mirage. But today, a new video dropped from Ubisoft. It looks like a developer diary video is striving to showcase the team’s efforts in bringing the game franchise back to its more humbling roots. If you haven’t already caught the video, you can check it out in full above.

Within this video, the team working on the Assassin’s Creed Mirage title focused on three pillars that make the core of this gameplay experience. The development team wanted to ensure there was a solid parkour, stealth, and assassination component for players to enjoy. We know that this game is set during 9th-century Baghdad, and players will be stepping into the role of Basim Ibn Ishaq. Developers mentioned that designing the world aimed to deliver a fluid freerunning experience. There are plenty of obstacles to vault and run across. Even the animations were crafted to make the character’s freerunning experience feel more fluid than in past games.

We can expect plenty of the same gameplay experiences from the past installments, too, when it comes to parkour. But outside of that, we know that there is a new movement in place with a pole vault that can help Basim cover a great distance. Meanwhile, stealth is going to be key here rather than going into battle mindlessly. It looks like the developers want you to stick to the shadows, hiding among groups of citizens, and avoid detection when possible. In fact, the developers noted that AI for detection has improved, which means you might get spotted further out or find some hiding spots to be less than ideal compared to previous games.

Of course, what’s an Assassin’s Creed game without assassinations? You’ll still have a focus on going into different areas with a target in mind. But how you traverse the land, avoid detection, and take the target out will ultimately be up to the players. Currently, Assassin’s Creed Mirage is set to hit the marketplace on October 12, 2023. When the game does release into the market, you’ll find it available for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Likewise, this coming week we will have a Ubisoft Forward event, which should further highlight more information on Assassin’s Creed Mirage.