Ubisoft Forward Trailer Gives You A Tease Of What’s To Come

We’re in June, and we have plenty of exciting video game stream showcases planned out this month. Typically we would look towards E3, where several companies would take to their own media conferences. But lately, E3 has been missing in action, with the expo missing out on the fun this year as well. But that doesn’t mean there are not several events already planned out in its place.

One of the companies that previously stated their intentions to showcase their video games at E3 was Ubisoft. But they ran their comments back and instead offered fans a notice that they would instead offer a stream event. E3 was since canceled, so if you’re interested in the line of games from the folks over at Ubisoft, you’ll want to tune into the upcoming Ubisoft Forward stream. These Ubisoft Forward presentations are essentially what you would have seen at E3, where Ubisoft would showcase what new video games are heading into the marketplace later this year or what is eventually coming out into the marketplace.

We already knew that Ubisoft Forward was taking place this month, but to further get the word out there to fans, Ubisoft has released an announcement trailer. Players would be able to sit in on a stream which would include upcoming projects like Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and The Crew: Motorfest. But that’s just a small tease of what we could expect, as Ubisoft has quite a diverse collection of IPs they could bring out to the public.

For instance, perhaps we’ll get new details about what is coming for the Far Cry franchise or even a look into the anticipated Massive Entertainment Star Wars project. At any rate, we’ll just need to mark down our calendar for the event to take place on June 12, 2023. This stream will happen on YouTube, where you can view all the new exciting line-ups of video game updates and announcements. Specifically, the event will start at 10 AM PDT, but you can expect a preshow to start a bit earlier at 9:45 AM PDT. In the meantime, you can check out the Ubisoft Forward trailer in the embedded video. This is just a brief look at what you can expect in the upcoming event and a look back at past Ubisoft presentations.