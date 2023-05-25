Assassin’s Creed Mirage Might Not Be Launching On Steam

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise know that the next major release is coming out later this year. However, fans were treated to an early treat yesterday with new gameplay footage and a release date announcement for the upcoming game Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Rather than holding this game back another month for the Ubisoft Forward event, the title was given a highlight at the PlayStation Showcase stream. But fans are pointing out one glaring omission of its release platforms.

It seems right now there is no mention of Steam. While before, it was noted that Ubisoft was moving away from Steam. They instead offered deals for Epic Games Store and provided the titles through their own digital storefront. After all, Epic Games Store offered a better revenue cut compared to what could be had on the Steam digital storefront. But if you recall, it was last year that Ubisoft unveiled plans to come back onto Steam.

Previously it was reported by Eurogamer that after several years of being away, Ubisoft was reevaluating how to bring their games to audiences, and it seemed that Steam was far too big of a marketplace not to tap into. But with Assassin’s Creed Mirage only noting PC, Epic, and Amazon Luna platforms outside of consoles, it looks like we might not get Assassin’s Creed Mirage at launch on Steam. Out of speculation, it could be that a previous deal was made with Epic to ensure that this game lands on the Epic Games Store first. Of course, that’s not official and only speculative right now.

But this could be a reason why we’re not seeing the game slated to launch on the Steam digital marketplace right now. Instead, we’re likely going to get more details about this next major installment to the Assassin’s Creed franchise next month when Ubisoft holds its own stream event, the Ubisoft Forward. But again, if you didn’t catch the latest trailer for the game, you’ll be able to watch it in the video embedded above.

Meanwhile, for those who are more interested in just when you’ll be able to get your hands on the game, currently, it’s slated to launch on October 12, 2023. When it does release, you’ll find it available for the PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 platforms.