Humanity: Choice Trial 04-A – Drop Box Puzzle Guide

Trial 04-A: Drop Box is one of the optional levels in Choice, the second chapter of Humanity. While it’s not required, there are two Goldies to be added to your collection and it offers an interesting puzzle with the conveyor belt mechanics that were introduced previously in the chapter.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Choice Trial 04-A: Drop Box in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 04-A: Drop Box Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When the level starts, the stream of people will be walking out of the entrance door and headed straight for a People Switch. Let them push the switch to turn off the conveyor belts that cover the level and then immediately turn the group to its right.

Lay down a Jump command in the space where the people hit the wall so that they jump up to the elevated platform that has the pushable black box with a Goldy standing on it. Snake the stream around the box so that they push it to the lower platform. Before they do, however, put a Jump command on top of the box.

Once the group pushes the box to the ground, return to the entrance door where the stream starts and turn it to the right before the people step on the switch and then snake the group around so that they pick up the second Goldy. When the switch stops being pressed, the conveyor belts will start moving again, sending the black box with the Goldy to a hole that needs filling at the end of the level.

Snake the stream around so that it walks around the center area and then turn it into the conveyor belts. When they do, they’ll end up on the black box with the first Goldy and trigger the Jump command, jumping across the gap and making it to the end goal, completing the level.