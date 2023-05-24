Humanity: Choice Trial 03 – Beltway Puzzle Guide

Trial 03: Beltway in Choice, the second chapter of Humanity, serves as an introduction to the conveyor belt tiles that players will find throughout the rest of the game. It’s a pretty simple level, however, if you’re not careful, you might end up missing one of the two optional Goldies.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Choice Trial 03: Beltway in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 03: Beltway Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first gain control in the level, you’ll notice that there are conveyor belts on the ground that will move your people along a string of predetermined turns. The trick to solving this level is to see where the conveyor belts will be leading your people. Turn the stream of people to their left to get started with the level.

After crossing the first, small conveyor belt, turn the group to the left again and then immediately turn them to the right so that they’re walking directly toward the tree on the platform. They’ll walk right by it and get on the conveyor belt, taking them to the next section.

When they make it to the next area, snake the stream around so that it picks up the first Goldy and then enters the next conveyor belt section on the far right side. This will have them ride the belt so that they walk over the People Switch in the center of the belt, freeing the second Goldy.

After they cross the belt and free the Goldy, turn the people so that they pick up the Goldy and then turn them so that they’re walking toward the final conveyor belt on the leftmost side, past the tree.

When they make it across the conveyor belt, turn the group to their right and they’ll walk directly into the exit goal completing the level.