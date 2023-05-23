Humanity: Choice Trial 01 – Starting Blocks Puzzle Guide

The second chapter in Humanity, Choice, introduces a pushing mechanic in the first level, Trial 01: Starting Blocks. The mechanic is pretty simple: direct the stream of people toward the block and they’ll push it in the direction they’re moving, but it gets much more complicated from there.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Choice Trial 01: Starting Blocks in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first gain control in the level, there will be some dialogue about choosing to help the humans. Once that’s over, jump up to the wall that the people stream are climbing up and turn them to the left so that they climb up the wall there.

Turn the group to the right to have them push the black box at the end of the path down to the stack of two black boxes below. Once they’ve pushed it, delete the turn command you just laid down and then direct them to the right to the black box with the Goldy standing on it.

Jump on top of the box and turn the group to the left so that after the Goldy falls to the bottom floor, it’ll walk toward the line of people coming out of the door. Place a turn command on the tile directly outside the door to have the stream loop back in on itself.

Once you’ve made a loop, return to the area where the box was that had the Goldy on it. Now that the box has been moved, turn the group on the corner to the right so that they climb the wall to the highest point of the level.

Direct the stream around the edge of the area so that they push down the box with the second Goldy on top. Once they do, they’ll continue walking forward and make it to the exit goal completing the level.