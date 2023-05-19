Humanity: Awakening Trial 03 – Goldy Fish Puzzle Guide

Trial 03: Goldy Fish in the first sequence of Humanity, Awakening, introduces swimming as a major mechanic in the game. Luckily, water works very simply, however, the level takes a little bit of creativity in order to collect all of the Goldies that are swimming in the central tank of water.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Awakening Trial 03: Goldy Fish in Humanity while getting all Goldies.

Trial 03: Goldy Fish Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to be thinking a few steps ahead so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level if you dropped a Goldy with the knowledge of how to do it in one try.

When you first gain control in the level, walk over to the question mark on the ground to learn about how to swim through the water cubes that are littered all around. Swim through the one that the stream of people are walking toward and then turn them to their left once they get on the same plane as the first Goldy they’ll pass in the water tank and place a high jump command on the title that’s just before they enter the tank.

Swim through the tank to meet the stream of people and turn them to their right until they get on the same plane as the Goldy at the bottom of the tank. Turn them right again so that they collect the Goldy in the tank.

You won’t be able to turn the stream of people inside the tank, so swim through and turn them around with two left turns to go back through the tank.

When they make it to the other side of the tank, turn them to the right so that they swim through the next tank and step on the People Switch. After they do, turn them to their right.

On the platform they’ll fall to between the two with the switches, place a high jump in the center so that they can get up to the area with the second People Switch. Snake the people around so that they step on the switch and then end up back on the lower platform.

Turn the group to the left once they reach the center of the platform and let them climb up the tower. Body hop into one of them to make your way up as well and then place one final high jump command on the tiles before they get to the tank so that they can swim and pick up the final Goldy.

Once they do, they’ll continue forward and make it to the exit goal, completing the level.