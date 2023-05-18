Humanity: Awakening Trial 02-A – Three Towers Puzzle Guide

Humanity is a puzzle game that tasks the player with leading a giant group of humans through a series of chambers to get to a goal like lemmings. While the first sequence, Awakening, is arguably the game’s easiest (outside of the tutorial,) there are still plenty of tough puzzles in it such as the optional level Trial 02-A: Three Towers.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Awakening Trial 02-A: Three Towers in Humanity.

More Humanity guides:

| Prologue 01: To Begin With… Puzzle Guide | Prologue 02: Goldy Retriever Puzzle Guide | Prologue 03: Baby Steps Puzzle Guide | Prologue 04: Switch Hitter Puzzle Guide | Prologue 05: Jump-Start Puzzle Guide | Prologue 06: Crowd Surfing Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 01: Crossroads Puzzle Guide | Awakening Trial 02: Loop the Loop Puzzle Guide |

Trial 02-A: Three Towers Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to set up all of the twists and turns that your group of humans need to take before moving them so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level, putting them all in before moving the people for the first time.

When you first gain control in the level, go to the door where the stream of people is pouring out of and immediately turn them to their right. Then, at the edge of the platform they’re standing on, put down a long jump command.

Jump across the gap with them to the platform they’re jumping to and then turn them to the right again so that they step on the People Switch on the floor. Turn them right on the switch and place down another long jump command to have them jump to the small gap in the wall on the platform they originally started on.

Put a long jump command at the end of the tunnel so that they jump to the third tower and step on the People Switch there. Turn them From the People Switch to the right and then right once more onto another long jump so that they make it back to the original tower.

Jump to the original platform and turn the stream of people toward the climbable wall and then lay down a left turn on the block that they’ll first step on when they make it to the top. Turn them to the right so that they’re stepping on the People Switch and then turn them left so that they’re facing the platform with the Goldy on the second level.

Place a long jump at the end of the path so that they jump to the platform with the Goldy and have them snake around the southern edge of the platform so that they pick up the Goldy and are facing the middle tower once more. Place a long jump at the end of the path to get them back to it.

Put down another long jump command at the end of their path so that they jump to the far tower from the center tower and then turn them to the left once they get level with the Goldy standing on the top of the tower. Have the stream climb up and collect the Goldy and then immediately turn them to the left again and place a long jump to make it to the center tower.

Place one more long jump at the end of their path and they’ll jump to the tallest section on the final tower and go to the exit goal. Once they reach it, the level will be complete.