[Updated: December 2019]

No different from its last-gen versions, Minecraft’s world generation is randomly generated based on “seeds”. It’s an almost limitless game world based on intricate algorithms. By default, the game grabs the current system time as the basic input for the starting values of a world and runs with that. However those seeds can be influenced, they can be copied and pasted into Minecraft’s underlying code, and thus renders the players able to go and recreate worlds.

PC Gamers can check out: Best Minecraft Mods | Minecraft Adventure Maps | Minecraft Texture Packs

Minecraft forums, wikis and communities out on the web have started collecting some of the best and most interesting seeds that the game has to offer on the Xbox One. We’ve decided to collect some of the seeds and present them to you so you can use them to create a stunning world in Minecraft, should you choose.

The following selection of seeds is just a small sample of the countless worlds that the game can create on Minecraft for the Xbox One. With over 380 trillion unique and different worlds, the possibilities are endless.

More Minecraft Seeds on Gameranx:

Best Minecraft Xbox One Seeds

[NOTE: To enter a seed, input the BOLDED seed titles listed below into the Seed Generator.]

Latest Seeds

-1728522756

For those that are after biomes and scenery then this seed has a few rare biomes right by spawn. When you spawn you can easily spot an ice-filled and snow biome which is certainly a cool area to explore. However, just next to that biome is a rather rare bamboo biome. Being so close to spawn, this seed can be worth exploring either alone or with some friends. More information for this seed can be found right here.

1349883075

If you’re wanting more of a standard map to explore that still has plenty of areas of interest to check out then give this seed a go. It has a nice big ravine with a mineshaft, villages, a witch hut, and even a shipwreck right near spawn. The source for this seed can be found right here.

Shipwreck

1619, -139

Witch Hut

2162, -139

Villages

1824, -177

1874, -579

1344, -1194

1429, -1486

Ravine Mineshaft

1453, -1446

Outpost

1785, -918

2090846439

This seed is full of content to make use of. You have over ten villages, temples and a ton of biomes. There’s also plenty of spawners, witch huts, mineshafts, mansions, monuments and more. This is one seed that’s going to give everything you’d probably want from a map. Below is a few highlights but there is plenty more to be discovered. More info on this seed can be found in the source right here.

Desert Temple

-1812, 72, 2326

Ocean Temple

2185, 76, -714

Woodland Mansion

-309, 65, 52

Zombie Spawner

-999x 29, 718

Skeleton Spawner

287, 61, 1020

Witch Hut

-2188, 65, 1779

Village

-1189, 67, 728

-1690825900

One Reddit user came across a good starter map with plenty of villages and temples. This map automatically puts you in a great spot right at spawn and you won’t have to travel far to reach places like a village.

Village

-1645, -1224

-523, 82

-616, 722

266, -1611

2923, -1519

Ocean Temple

1649, -3240

Witch Hut

702, -3289

Desert Temple

715, 558

102, -1455

373, -1689

-63440784

Here’s another desert themed map that generates a few notable areas right next to spawn. So at 12,72,4 which is your spawn coordinates, you will find everything from mesas, desert temples and villages. Source for this discovery can be found here.

-149780524337237510

Here’s a pretty full seed with villages and pyramids. You will find that there are also a few blacksmiths within the villages inside this map so starting off fresh using this map will make things a bit easier if you visit these villages marked below. More gamers have also reported additional content within the source forum right here of their own discoveries so you can be sure there is a ton of interesting locations to find while exploring the general area.

Village

x -853, z -1464

x -263, z 1298

x 159, z 1213

Zombie Spawner

-995, 12, -311

-962, 14, -319

-974, 13, -313

Find more seeds on the next page!