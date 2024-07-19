Battlefield 2042 Reveals 2024 Roadmap Before Season 7 End

The game is ending its seasonal model as it preps for the franchise's next installment.

Battlefield 2042 is ending its seasonal model, but the title will be bringing back past events going forward. The team at DICE is hard at work on the next entry in the franchise, but fans of 2042 won’t be left in the dust just yet. Season 7 will be the game’s last season, but a post on the official Battlefield X account is detailing what fans can expect through the end of 2024.

As we approach the end of Season 7, here's a brief overview of what's coming next in #Battlefield 2042.



👉 https://t.co/k9mR013vAW pic.twitter.com/JUsc6YNbag — Battlefield (@Battlefield) July 18, 2024

Fans can look forward to Vault Drops, along with a new Halloween event. Popular Seasonal events like Leviathan Rising, Arkangel Directive, and Crimson Front will return, along with weekly missions and rewards, bug fixes, and quality of life updates.

In April, Motive Studio, the team behind hit games like Dead Space and Star Wars: Squadrons, was announced to be building a team focused on Battlefield for the franchise’s next installment.

“While we’ve enjoyed and are proud of creating these seasons of additional content for Battlefield 2042, it is now necessary for us to turn from the present to the future,” wrote Battlefield GM Byron Beede in a statement at the time.

“We’re tremendously excited for Motive, as they are bringing their expertise with Frostbite and compelling storytelling to the fold, joining DICE, Criterion, and Ripple Effect in building a Battlefield universe across connected multiplayer experiences and single-player.”

Battlefield 2042 was first released on November 19, 2021. The title is currently available to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Source