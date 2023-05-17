Humanity: Prologue 06 – Crowd Surfing Puzzle Guide

Prologue 06: Crowd Surfing is the final tutorial level in Humanity. Once the level is complete, the game in full will begin and players will be told a little bit more about what’s going on in the game’s story. Before getting to that point, however, players will need to learn how to use the crowd surf power that lets them jump into the stream of people they’re guiding to reach otherwise unreachable areas.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to solve Prologue 06: Crowd Surfing in Humanity.

Prologue 06: Crowd Surfing Puzzle Solution

With all levels in Humanity, if you want to collect all of the Goldies, you’ll need to set up all of the twists and turns that your group of humans need to take before moving them so that the Goldies don’t fall off the edge. Use the guide below to know exactly where to put the direction tiles down and then retry the level, putting them all in before moving the people for the first time.

At the start of the level, you’ll be given another power to use that allows you to jump into members of the crowd to reach previously unreachable areas. Do this by jumping with the X button and then hitting X again in midair to enter the crowd. Jump into the crowd and then swim through them to get to the top of the platform where the level’s first Goldy is.

Turn both streams of people toward one another and then turn them both toward the Goldy. Once they all meet up, run ahead and place a jump command at the end of the path so that the people jump into the giant water box below them.

When they swim through it and come out on the other side, they’ll push down a people switch releasing the three other streams of people who will all jump off similar ledges into cubes of water as well. Jump to the stream of people across from the one you started with and place a jump command down in front of the Goldy so that they collect it and then another at the end of their path so that they jump to the climbable cube in the center of the area.

Jump to the other two paths and lay down jump commands so that they, too, jump to the central cube. Once you have all four streams walking into the center exit cube, the level will be complete.