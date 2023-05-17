Grand Theft Auto 6 Could Potentially Launch In 2024

There is a ton of anticipation building up for Grand Theft Auto 6. Often, that can be a bad thing when years go by, and excitement continues to rise for an upcoming release. Fans could have built up so much excitement over what might come from this new release that it could fail to deliver. However, that is not stopping fans from dissecting anything that could be potentially related to Grand Theft Auto 6. Today, we might have a release window that can place on the game.

Before you get too excited here, this is still nothing but endless speculation. Nothing here suggests that this is coming out officially, but here’s what is spreading online right now. It looks like Take-Two Interactive had made a massive $8 billion net bookings goal for the fiscal year 2025. Thanks to Gamespot, the report suggests this is all because of a massive video game release. Of course, that immediately points toward the launch of Grand Theft Auto 6. This game has continued to evade the public eye officially from Rockstar Games, and it’s bound to get some kind of an announcement here soon, finally.

But while we continue to wait on something official to pop up suggesting when we can see Grand Theft Auto V’s successor, we can look at hints like this earnings report to make some assumptions. Again, since this is for the fiscal year of 2025, the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 could be as soon as next April. However, that doesn’t mean it will release in the 2024 calendar year. In fact, plenty of fans online expect that if this game gets announced for 2024, there’s a good chance the development studio will end up pushing it back to sometime in 2025.

At any rate, there is no slowing down the amount of hype, anticipation, rumors, and speculation pieces regarding Rockstar Games’ next installment to their beloved Grand Theft Auto franchise. With Grand Theft Auto V being such a massive hit that continued to see success through Grand Theft Auto Online, the development team has their work cut out for them to top it with the next installment. Furthermore, I’m sure more than a few of us are eager to see if this game will end up releasing in the rumored Vice City location. At any rate, for now, we’ll have to continue practicing patience in hopes of an official reveal to answer some long-awaited questions finally.