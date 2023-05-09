Take-Two Supposedly Advertising An Upcoming Game In Miami?

There’s a nonstop influx of rumors and supposed leaks that flood the internet at any given moment, so it’s best not to take too much to heart here. But another rumor is circulating online, with fans either completely optimistic that something is happening here or completely shutting this rumor down as nothing more than fake. We’ll let you be the judge on this one. All that said, this is what is circulating online right now.

An image is being passed around suggesting a push from Take-Two get some advertising done within a property in Miami called The Guild Downtown. This is said to be for a AAA game promotion starting in late summer of 2023. The letter goes on to potentially gain exposure for the brand. Of course, the internet is on fire with what this could potentially mean, but again, don’t hold your breath because plenty of fans out there are calling this nothing more than a fake, which can easily be pulled off anywhere. Additionally, there’s no source coming out just yet that adds credibility to this letter as well.

But with so much hype and anticipation building up for the official announcement of Grand Theft Auto 6, it’s not surprising that fans are excited. Any bit of information that could lead to some kind of an official announcement is being scoured online by fans. It goes without saying that if, by chance, this is a legitimate letter, it could very well not even be connected to Grand Theft Auto. There are plenty of other IPs that could get a spotlight if Take-Two is seeking some marketing promotion.

Of course, now folks will be looking into The Guild Downtown and seeking out any new details that might help paint the picture of what Take-Two is planning. All we can do now is wait as rumors continue to swirl online of what Grand Theft Auto 6 might hold and just when we’ll actually get a proper announcement. With the first showcase being leaked online of an early build for the game, we can’t wait to see just what the finished public marketing materials might hold. In the meantime, you can check out the letter for yourself from the Reddit post and speculate on whether this holds any truth to it or not.