Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Will Not Be Releasing This Year

EA’s latest financial earnings report revealed that the company has netted a record earning quarter for the company making $1.95 billion but also noted that the next highly anticipated experience in the Dragon Age universe, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, won’t be available until at least April 2024.

The BioWare title has been in some form of development since 2017 and while there was never any official release date revealed for the game reports from last year seemed to suggest that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was looking to release sometime in late 2023.

Fans of the series were waiting in eager anticipation for this entry in the series after it was revealed last October that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was in a playable alpha stage all the way “to the very end.” However, given EA’s newly revealed release schedule for the current financial year fans will have to wait a little longer before experiencing this new title.

Among the titles set to release in the 2024 Financial year are:

PGA Tour(Launched April 7th, 2023)

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor(Launched April

28th, 2023)

28th, 2023) Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle Earth

(Mobile title, Q1 FY24)

(Mobile title, Q1 FY24) Super Mega Baseball 4 (Q1 FY24)

F1 (Q1 FY24)

Immortals of Aveum (Q2 FY24)

Madden 24 (Q2 FY24)

EAS FC (Q2 FY24)

NHL 24 (Q3 FY24)

While NHL 24 is the final game to appear on EA’s financial year release list for 2024 the company did reveal they were working on two unannounced titles including an unrevealed EA Sports title as well as an unannounced racing game. All of this is to say that Dragon Age: Dreadwolf appeared nowhere on the upcoming titles for the 2024 financial year list which means players probably won’t see the game hits consoles and PC before April 1st, 2024.

Outside of the lack of news relating to Dragon Age: Dreadwolf EA noted that the company achieved its biggest financial results in the most recent quart netting a total of $1.95 billion ending on March 31, 2023. This in turn shows an 11% year-on-year increase for EA. EA noted that a huge amount of this success was down to their live service titles including FIFA 23 which currently has achieved and surpassed the lifetime sales of the series’ predecessor EA Sports FIFA 22 in just six months which has made it the “most successful launch in franchise history.”

If you’d like to learn more about the company’s financial report you can do so by viewing the full report here.