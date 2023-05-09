Dead Island 2: Missing: Pablo Guide | Lost & Found Quest

There are a lot of quests to complete in Dead Island 2, however, the Lost & Found quests offer a lot in the form of EXP and loot as long as you’re willing to search the streets of Hell-A for some missing residents.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to complete Missing: Pablo in Dead Island 2 to find the nicest guy in the city.

More Dead Island 2 guides:

| 5 Most Useful Weapons to Get Early | Character Attributes Explained | How to Play Co-Op | Curtis’ Garage Key Location | Curtis’ Safe Key Location | How to Block Incoming Attacks | Curveballs Explained | How to Get Fuses | Michael’s Safe Key Location | Obi’s Key Location | Officer’s Lockbox Key Location | How to Beat Butcho the Clown | How to Get All 8 Legendary Weapons | How to Begin Every Lost and Found Quest | How to Fast Travel | My Mailman Was a Zombie Quest Guide | Jo’s Rainy Day Stash Quest Guide | REDACTED Quest Guide | Drunk and Disorderly Quest Guide | Missing: Laura Quest Guide | Missing: Davis Quest Guide | Missing: Greg Quest Guide | Missing: Rainier Quest Guide |

Missing: Pablo Walkthrough

In order to access the Missing quests, you’ll need to have progressed through Dead Island 2‘s story until you’ve turned the water back on for the Sterling Hotel in Ocean Avenue at the end of the main mission called “Plumbing the Depths.” Once completed, you’ll have access to the hotel safehouse’s “Missing” board that lists people who’ve gone MIA. Interact with the paper on the board titled “Missing: Pablo” to begin the quest.

Once you’ve picked up the request, you’ll see that Pablo was last seen in the Venice Beach district wearing a green hat and his VCLA Bobcats jersey. Fast travel to the Blue Crab Grill in Venice Beach.

As soon as you get to the beach, you’ll be tasked with finding two stores on the beachfront: one for needles and one for protein powder. Head to the beachfront and enter the tattoo shop marked on the map below:

Head behind the counter and you’ll find a note titled “Need For Needles.” On it, it’ll say that after hitting the tattoo shop, Pablo headed to get protein powder.

With the note in hand, exit the tattoo shop and head to the Muscle Beach Nutrition Bar marked on the map below:

Once you get there, you’ll need to turn the power in the building on so that you can raise the gate. Head around back and climb up the wooden pallets there to get onto the roof of the building and then drop into the fenced-off area with the circuit breaker console. Take out the zombies inside and then open the door so that the area is able to be entered.

Head into the Sales/Enquiries building behind the nutrition bar. Take care of the zombies inside and then grab the circuit breaker from the main office. Return to the breaker panel and put the breaker inside it. With power restored, go around to the back of the nutrition bar and open the garage doors.

Once you get inside, grab the note on the table that’s titled “Protein Please.” It’ll say that he’s making one last stop at “Doc Marin’s Green place.”

Head to Gang Green, marked on the map below:

Take out Doc Marin, the walker out front of the store and get the keys for the back gate (Doc Marin isn’t always out front so if he isn’t, fast travel somewhere else and then come back to Venice Beach.) Go around back to get inside the building.

Navigate the traps inside the building and then grab the note on the ground next to the body of poor Pablo. When you do, the mission will be complete.