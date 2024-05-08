Mortal Kombat 1 Update Fixes Issues and Adds New Fighter

The newest update for Mortal Kombat 1 is out now, adding Mavado to the ever-growing roster of Kameo fighters and addressing several bugs and issues. Players who own the Kombat Pack 1 or the game’s premium edition can snag Mavado now, while everyone else will need to purchase him separately.
The Homelander, one of the main antagonists of the comic book series The Boys, will be added to the game soon as a new DLC fighter alongside Ferra, the fifth and final Kameo fighter from the first pack.
Check out the full patch notes below:
PC Steam & Epic Games Store
- New Online Benchmark UI screen displayed when failing to meet Krossplay Matchmaking FPS or Storage Speed thresholds
- Fixed an issue where the game wouldn’t boot properly if using certain 3rd party software
- Fixed a stability issue with Invasions mode’s Tarkatan Colony mesa
- Fixed certain stutters that could occur when dropping below 60FPS in an Online match
Nintendo Switch
- Fixed announcer’s voice getting cut off after selecting Arena in practice mode
- Fixed issue where Kung Lao’s hat is missing during the intro cinematic
- Fixed Kenshi’s ‘Festival Disguise’ skin to properly change to equipped palette
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Move list corrections & Localization fixes
- Added Mavado Kameo to Roster
- Adjusted head physics during The Klassic Brutality
- Fixed rare issue that could cause a crash while using the Copilot feature on Xbox
Online
- Fixed issue that could cause Xbox players to see a blank pop-up when receiving an invite from a Krossplay Private King of the Hill
- Fixed rare crash that could occur while using Social Menu
Invasions
- Some Encounters in Season of Huntress are no longer required to reach the Season Boss
- Dark Star Johnny Cage Energy Balls now do less damage
- Adjusted difficulty of Raiden Trial: IV Encounter
- Fixed rare issue that allowed player to walk through gate in Fengjian Village without using the Tea Kettle key
- Fixed rare issue that could cause some opponents to have incorrect names during Ambush fights
- Fixed rare issue in Tea House Mesa that could cause the camera to behave incorrectly
- Fixed issue that could cause Geras Time Trial III to not complete if he takes damage
- Fixed “Inner Titan” Talisman still granting infinite super meter after the buff has expired
- Fixed rare issue in some encounters that could cause the opponent to have an incorrect animation after winning the match
Character Specific Adjustments
Main Fighters
Sub-Zero
- Fixed issue that could cause Ice Slide to clip into opponent when cancelled into from Attacks near the edge of the Arena
Quan Chi
- Fixed issue with “Charged by Nether” and “Seeking Power” skins using the same palette
Kameo Fighters
Shujinko (Kameo)
- Adjusted how Kopy Kat & Mimic are displayed in move list
- Fixed issues with move list that could occur after a Practice Reset while morphed into opponent Shang Tsung’s Kameo
- Adjusted when Shujinko can be pushed by opponent during Mimic Triple Ground Skull
- Fixed lingering sound effects that could occur during Mimic Ermac’s Death Embrace
Sonya (Kameo)
- Slightly increased recharge delay of Energy Rings when used more than once in the same combo
Mortal Kombat 1 was released on September 19, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S and has sold over 3 million copies. The game is a sequel to the 2019 title Mortal Kombat 11 and takes place in an entirely new timeline. Fans have praised its visuals and roster, but microtransactions have made people less happy.