Mortal Kombat 1 Update Fixes Issues and Adds New Fighter

This is exciting, but we're holding out for The Homelander.

The newest update for Mortal Kombat 1 is out now, adding Mavado to the ever-growing roster of Kameo fighters and addressing several bugs and issues. Players who own the Kombat Pack 1 or the game’s premium edition can snag Mavado now, while everyone else will need to purchase him separately.

The Homelander, one of the main antagonists of the comic book series The Boys, will be added to the game soon as a new DLC fighter alongside Ferra, the fifth and final Kameo fighter from the first pack.

Check out the full patch notes below:

PC Steam & Epic Games Store

New Online Benchmark UI screen displayed when failing to meet Krossplay Matchmaking FPS or Storage Speed thresholds

Fixed an issue where the game wouldn’t boot properly if using certain 3rd party software

Fixed a stability issue with Invasions mode’s Tarkatan Colony mesa

Fixed certain stutters that could occur when dropping below 60FPS in an Online match

Nintendo Switch

Fixed announcer’s voice getting cut off after selecting Arena in practice mode

Fixed issue where Kung Lao’s hat is missing during the intro cinematic

Fixed Kenshi’s ‘Festival Disguise’ skin to properly change to equipped palette

General Fixes & Adjustments

Move list corrections & Localization fixes

Added Mavado Kameo to Roster

Adjusted head physics during The Klassic Brutality

Fixed rare issue that could cause a crash while using the Copilot feature on Xbox

Online

Fixed issue that could cause Xbox players to see a blank pop-up when receiving an invite from a Krossplay Private King of the Hill

Fixed rare crash that could occur while using Social Menu

Invasions

Some Encounters in Season of Huntress are no longer required to reach the Season Boss

Dark Star Johnny Cage Energy Balls now do less damage

Adjusted difficulty of Raiden Trial: IV Encounter

Fixed rare issue that allowed player to walk through gate in Fengjian Village without using the Tea Kettle key

Fixed rare issue that could cause some opponents to have incorrect names during Ambush fights

Fixed rare issue in Tea House Mesa that could cause the camera to behave incorrectly

Fixed issue that could cause Geras Time Trial III to not complete if he takes damage

Fixed “Inner Titan” Talisman still granting infinite super meter after the buff has expired

Fixed rare issue in some encounters that could cause the opponent to have an incorrect animation after winning the match

Character Specific Adjustments

Main Fighters

Sub-Zero

Fixed issue that could cause Ice Slide to clip into opponent when cancelled into from Attacks near the edge of the Arena

Quan Chi

Fixed issue with “Charged by Nether” and “Seeking Power” skins using the same palette

Kameo Fighters

Shujinko (Kameo)

Adjusted how Kopy Kat & Mimic are displayed in move list

Fixed issues with move list that could occur after a Practice Reset while morphed into opponent Shang Tsung’s Kameo

Adjusted when Shujinko can be pushed by opponent during Mimic Triple Ground Skull

Fixed lingering sound effects that could occur during Mimic Ermac’s Death Embrace

Sonya (Kameo)

Slightly increased recharge delay of Energy Rings when used more than once in the same combo

Mortal Kombat 1 was released on September 19, 2023 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Xbox Series X/S and has sold over 3 million copies. The game is a sequel to the 2019 title Mortal Kombat 11 and takes place in an entirely new timeline. Fans have praised its visuals and roster, but microtransactions have made people less happy.