Rumor: Assassin’s Creed Red Will Be Previewed At Summer Games Fest and Ubisoft Forward

We might see the big reveal for Assassin's Creed Red at Summer Games Fest - or before that.

Insider Gaming claims that Assassin’s Creed Red will be featured this coming June in a big way.

June, of course, became one of the biggest months of the year for the video game industry, thanks to E3. While E3 no longer exists, the industry at large has still chosen to use that month to make their biggest showcases of games coming for the rest of the year, and even revealing new games and other products coming after that.

According to Insider Gaming, Assassin’s Creed Red will have a playable demo at Summer Games Fest. This event is closed to the public, but press and content creators will get to have a hands-on during the event, which is happening on June 7, 2024. Preview embargo will then end in June 12, presumably to give enough distance from the other press events so that Ubisoft can get more impressions out.

Ubisoft Forward is happening on June 10, and Insider Gaming claims that this is where Assassin’s Creed Red will get its big gameplay reveal. But, there’s still a lot Insider Gaming doesn’t know.

In particular, they don’t have information on when Assassin’s Creed Red ‘s reveal will come out. For all we know, this will arrive well before these dates. It could even be sometime this month.

That reveal would be expected to comprise of a cinematic trailer, a release date or release window, and of course, the reveal of the official name. Ubisoft will probably have a more descriptive name for this game than Assassin’s Creed Red; even if it won’t be that imaginative. We might get a title like Assassin’s Creed Shogun or Assassin’s Creed Ronin.

It’s possible that this will all come at the same time on the Ubisoft Forward event, but if Ubisoft has made arrangements with Keighley, maybe it happens at the Summer Games Fest event. But it’s also possible that Ubisoft gets ahead of that and reveals Assassin’s Creed Red this month.

Does that seem unlikely? Not if Ubisoft has a lot more games to reveal and announce at Ubisoft Forward. The video game company has been struggling in recent years, both in behind the scenes controversies, and in the production of several notorious titles, like Skull and Bones. However, Ubisoft has still been making popular games, and several upcoming titles like XDefiant, have still shown their promise.

We certainly didn’t expect Ubisoft to endeavor to make a Call of Duty competitor, so they could very well surprise us again. We won’t have that long to wait to find out, either.